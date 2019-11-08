Pittsburg State last earned a victory on Oct. 5 in a 56-14 rout of Lincoln.
Since then, the Gorillas (5-4) have lost four straight games, their longest losing streak since they dropped the first five games of the 1977 season.
“Its extremely frustrating because we are not used to being in this situation,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “We talked to our players about having a fighter’s mentality. If you get knocked down, you have to get back up. … We just have to remind our guys that this is a competitive sport and things don’t always go your way. They haven’t the last few weeks, but now it's time for us to get it changed. We have to step up and be ready to go fight.”
The Gorillas return to action today against Washburn (4-5) at 1 p.m. in Topeka, and though the Ichabods have a losing record, they have beaten the Gorillas three of the last four years and are coming off a 37-17 win over Emporia State.
“Coach (Craig) Schurig has a good idea of some of the things that are important to us,” Beck said. “He is going to have his guys fired up and ready to play us, that’s for sure.”
The Gorillas are coming off a 35-21 loss to Missouri Western last week at Carnie Smith Stadium.
“I think we played really hard, but obviously there were some times when we were flat,” Beck said. “We just didn’t get off to the start that we had hoped. I think that was a little frustrating. … It’s one of those things where we want our guys to play with a high energy, and it hasn’t been where we want it to be.”
Washburn has the sixth-best scoring offense in the MIAA, averaging 36 points per contest. The Ichabods are averaging 180 rushing yards and 235 passing yards per game.
Quarterback Mitch Schurig has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,699 yards and 16 touchdowns. Zach Willis, 66 carries for 419 yards and six touchdowns, and Taylon Peters, 101 carries for 426 yards and five touchdowns, lead Washhburn’s ground attack, while James Letcher Jr., 50 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns, and Collin Wilson, 30 catches for 402 yards and six touchdowns, lead the receiving unit.
“Mitch does a good job at quarterback and has a very strong arm,” Beck said. “They are going to get in a bunch of different personnel groups and try to confuse a little bit about what they are going to do in the run game. But they are going to run the ball right at you, and when they run play-action or decide to throw the ball down field, Schurig has done a good job of getting it downfield.”
Washburn is surrendering 30 points per game, allowing 177 rushing yards and 217 passing yards.
According to Beck, opposing defenses has been stacking the box against the Gorillas as of late, which puts more pressure on the passing game to create plays on the early downs. For the Gorillas to find life early in the game offensively, he feels execution in that area is key.
“You have to be able to connect on play-action passes and things like that,” Beck said. “Last week, we took three or four shots, that in the past have been touchdowns, but we didn’t complete one and one was dropped. … It is one of things where we have a better understanding of what we are going to get. Now we just have to go out and execute better.”
PSU at Washburn
KICKOFF: 1 p.m.
SITE: Yager Stadium, Topeka
RECORDS: PSU 5-4, WU 4-5
LAST WEEK: Missouri Western 35, PSU 21; WU 37, Emporia State 17
COACHES: Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (81-34). Craig Schurig, 17th year at WU (119-84).
SERIES: PSU leads 63-25-1 after last year’s 40-23 loss.
RADIO: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), noon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.