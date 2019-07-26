PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jen Daro has been hired as assistant softball coach at Pittsburg State, Gorillas head coach Ashley Balazs announced Thursday.
Daro comes to PSU from NCAA Division II St. Cloud State where she served as a graduate assistant coach for the Huskies the past two seasons. She helped the Huskies post a 43-18 record this past spring and qualify for the Division II national tournament.
“I am excited to add Jen Daro as our new assistant,” Balazs said in a release. “Her experience at the D2 level will help elevate our program in all areas and allow us to continue building a championship program at Pitt State. Coach Daro will make an immediate impact in strengthening our culture and building our pitching staff.”
Daro, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, Daro played at Creighton and helped the Bluejays to 94 victories over her four years with the programs, including 32 victories in Big East Conference play. She ended her career with a .236 batting average, 69 runs scored, 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 76 runs batted in.
Daro earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Creighton in May 2017 and a master’s degree in higher education and leadership at St. Cloud State this past May.
