PITTSBURG, Kan. — Miranda Rodriguez has been hired as an assistant volleyball coach at Pittsburg State, it was announced Tuesday.
She replaces former assistant Breanna Lewis, who was introduced as head coach at Christian Brothers University on Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee. Lewis had been an assistant for the Gorillas for four seasons.
Rodriguez comes to Pittsburg State after spending the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Washburn. She helped the Ichabods compile a 60-9 record the past two seasons, including a 33-5 record and an appearance in the NCAA Division II national semifinals in 2018.
"I am excited to have Miranda join our Gorilla volleyball staff," PSU coach Jen Gomez said in a release. "She understands the conference and the level of play that we have to compete at. Miranda already has a solid grasp of the type of student-athlete we have to recruit to be successful in the MIAA. As a former setter, Miranda has excellent knowledge of executing an offense and the training our team needs to continue to climb."
Rodriguez, a native of Joilet, Illinois, went to Washburn after a successful college career at Quincy (Illinois) University, where she was a four-year starter (2014-17). During her career with the Hawks, she directed the team's offense as the primary setter and finished her career ranked fifth in school history with 2,179 assists. She became only the fifth player in program history to eclipse the 2,000-assist mark.
Prior to joining the WU coaching staff, Rodriguez was an assistant for two years at Quincy Junior High School during the 2016-17 seasons. Additionally, in the spring of 2018, she took the reins of the Quincy Elite Volleyball Club 17U team as the head coach. She also has been an assistant coach for the Topeka Impact the past two seasons and helped the squad finish ninth at USAV Junior Nationals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.