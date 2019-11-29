PITTSBURG, Kan.—The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team saw a big lead evaporate in the second half, but the Gorillas held on late for a 72-69 win over Hastings College of Nebraska on Friday night at John Lance Arena.
The nonconference clash was tied at halftime, but the Gorillas started the second half on a game-changing 15-0 run.
Pittsburg State led 67-51 with just under five minutes to go, but the Broncos used a 13-0 burst, capped by a 3-pointer from Logan Cale, to trim their deficit to three with 40 seconds to play.
Pittsburg State’s Christian Edmondson hit two free throws with 29 seconds left to make it 69-64. The Broncos missed a jumper from long range and then fouled. R.J. Lawrence made 1-of-2 free throws with 14 seconds left.
Hastings received a layup from Mason Hiemstra with eight seconds remaining, but a free throw from PSU’s Lawrence gave the hosts a 71-66 lead.
Cale hit a trey for Hastings with just one second left before Jah-Kobe Womack hit a late charity for the final margin.
Four players reached double figures for the Gorillas, who improved to 3-1 on the season.
Lawrence and Womack scored 15 points apiece, while Marcel Cherry added 13 and Ray Elliott contributed 10.
Lawrence hit 4-of-8 field goal attempts and 5-of-8 free throws. Womack was 5-for-9 from the field and 5-of-6 at the foul line.
Xavier Womack had a team-high 14 rebounds, while Cherry had eight boards.
The Gorillas made 24-of-62 field goal attempts (39 percent), including 8-of-28 3-pointers.
Pittsburg State received 25 points off the bench and scored 17 points off of Hastings’ nine turnovers.
Bart Hiscock led Hastings (5-5) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Hiscock made 9-of-20 field goal attempts, including three from long distance.
Brendan Lipovsky added 14 points and Zach Kitten chipped in 10 for the Broncos, who compete at the NAIA level.
Hastings made just 22-of-73 field goal attempts for the game, including 6-of-26 from 3-point range.
The Gorillas host Avila at 5 today in a final tune-up before MIAA play arrives on Tuesday.
