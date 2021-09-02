WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Talk about a season debut for Mak Sexton.
And it came against one of the top teams in the MIAA.
Sexton, 6-foot-1, 205 pound quarterback, accounted for five touchdowns as Pittsburg State upset No. 13-ranked Central Missouri 35-16 in its season opener on Thursday night at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
A sophomore, Sexton completed 13 of 24 passes for 223 yards for the Gorillas. He fired four touchdown passes and ran for a nine-yard touchdown.
He started the PSU scoring with a 45-yard touchdown strike to Christian Carter midway through the first quarter. After UCM’s Chris Diddle split the uprights with a 29-yard field goal to make it 7-3, Sexton found Mario Kirby Jr. on a four-yard touchdown pass and Elijah Harris on a 24-yard connection to push the Gorillas’ advantage to 21-3 at intermission.
And Sexton didn’t drop off in the second half.
He connected with Harris again at the 2:04 mark in the third quarter to stretch PSU’s advantage to 28-9 to cap a six-play, 89-yard drive following a UCM scoring drive. Sexton capped a dynamic performance by diving to the pylon from nine yards out with 10:16 left.
The Gorillas held the Mules to 114 rushing yards and forced a pair of turnovers with interceptions by Webb City’s Alex Gaskill and cornerback Dallis Flowers.
Linebacker Luke Jennings racked up a team-high 10 tackles to pace PSU on defense, while Webb City product Kaden Roy made eight tackles.
Carter hauled in three passes for 108 yards, while Jalen Martin added three catches for 51 yards and Harris finished with three grabs for 43 yards.
Tucker Horak paced the Gorillas ground game with 104 yards on 16 carries. Caleb Lewis added 76 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
For its home opener, PSU entertains Nebraska-Kearney at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Carnie Smith Stadium.
