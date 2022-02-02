PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State filled out the holes on its depth chart with its 2022 recruiting class.
The Gorillas announced on Wednesday afternoon the addition of 30 players — 20 high school products and 10 transfers.
“We can take a deep breath,” PSU head coach Wright said. “It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work. A lot of effort out of your staff and support people that help along the way. Certainly, I’m appreciative of our staff. It’s so much fun to get to know these young people and their family. The people are your greatest asset. We’re bringing new people into our football program, so it’s an exciting day.”
PSU featured a steady balance of offensive and defensive players, headlined by nine defensive linemen, four wide receivers and corner backs. The Gorillas also signed three quarterbacks and three offensive linemen.
Among the area products — defensive lineman Lane Franklin from Frontenac, defensive lineman Cody Schalk from Columbus and linebacker Brecken Troike from Girard.
“It always starts right here,” Wright said. “We always talk about recruiting in the shortest radius to start. We start in Kansas and work to Missouri plus states of Oklahoma and Texas. We were able to reach out more to Florida, California and Illinois. We are excited about that and that has helped us in recruiting.”
Franklin was a second-team all-state performer for the Raiders. He helped Frontenac to a Class 3A state runner-up finish in his senior campaign.
Schalk earned first-team all-state honors for the Titans. He helped Columbus to a CNC League crown as a junior two years ago.
Troike picked up first-team all-state recognition at linebacker for the Trojans. He helped Girard to a CNC league title and a 10-1 record in 2021.
The Gorillas’ group of transfers include defensive end/tight ends Dylan and Damon Garrison from Fort Scott Community College, corner back Patrick Hayes from Norwich University, wide receiver Dylan McGill from Minnesota and athlete Cooper Marsh from Johnson County.
It also consists of corner back Ty Nicholas from Northeastern State, quarterback Daylon Powell from North Alabama, defensive lineman Steven Roland from Bakersfield, corner back Kaydon Spens from Pasadena City and running back Antwan Squire from Lackawanna.
“I thought it needed to be two-thirds high school guys and another third of the older guys, transfers,” Wright said. “We are a young program right now. We have to be aware of that, but we are also a developmental program where we want to get these young guys in here. There were so many good high school players out there right now. It was really tough this year. Not a lot of scholarships available, not a lot of room on the roster and so many good players out there. We had to be really selective.”
Wright will also get the chance to coach his son, Jake Wright, who prepped at St. Thomas Catholic out of Houston, Texas.
“I’m excited to have Jake,” Wright said. “This is a really cool experience for me and our family. It’s a dream come true for us. We have been recruiting this one since he was probably 4-years old out of the backyard. Jake had a tremendous year this season. He led the state of Texas in passing this season and very, very accurate. He makes the throws. Great decision-maker. It was really fun to watch him from afar this year.”
