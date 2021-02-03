PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State looked to fill its depth chart with its 2021 recruiting class.
Gorillas coach Brian Wright announced on Wednesday afternoon the addition of 40 players — 38 high school products and two transfers.
The two transfers — senior cornerback Jordan Hendy from Toledo and junior offensive lineman Kory Woodruff from Briar Cliff — are expected to make an immediate impact.
"We felt like we needed to certainly add to our talent, but also add to the depth of our football team at really every position on the field," Wright said. "We feel like we were able to do that.
"It's a culmination of a lot of hard work," Wright said. "A lot of dedication from our staff, and really a lot of time and a lot of commitment from these recruits and their families as well. Making the trip here, visiting and spending weekends with us. It's an exciting day."
The Gorillas added 21 offensive players — 10 of them linemen — 17 defensive players and two specialists.
The Gorillas' class includes six area products — linebacker Zach Coenen from Cassville, cornerback Ty Gates from Frontenac, offensive lineman Grant Goltra from Webb City, kicker Janko Kalan and defensive lineman Kannon Keller from St. Mary's Colgan and defensive lineman Rylan Wooldridge from Lamar.
"I think they have so much invested in this area and so much invested in Pittsburg State," Wright said. "They've grown up loving Pittsburg State Gorilla football and dreamed of playing here at Carnie Smith Stadium. When you have a young man who is purpose-driven like that, he'll give you everything he's got."
Coenen was a two-time all-state performer for the Wildcats. He helped Cassville to a Class 3 state runner-up finish as a junior and and state semifinal appearance as a senior.
"It meant a lot because I've always wanted to play college football," Coenen said. "Now that it's officially happening, it's a good feeling. Whenever I went (to PSU), it felt like a winning culture. They love football there. I love the coaching staff. I watched their game against Nebraska-Kearney and there was only 25% attendance, and there was still a lot of people there. I was like, 'I could only imagine what this place is like when they have this place filled out.' "
Gates earned first team all-conference and all-state honors for the Raiders.
Goltra is a two-time all-state performer at Webb City, helping the Cardinals to the Class 4 state championship his junior year and a Class 5 semifinal berth this season.
Kalan and Keller earned all-state honors at St. Mary's Colgan. Keller was a three-year starter for the Panthers, and Kalan didn't start kicking until he was in high school.
Wooldridge was Missouri's Class 2 defensive player of the year last season, helping Lamar to a 13-1 record and a state championship.
Just like everything else sports related, COVID-19 affected the Gorillas' recruiting.
"It was a little bit less (time) on the road," Wright said. "You had to do things that typically you didn't have to do. You had to ask permission for high schools to let you into the school, to go to a game. Some of the sporting events we couldn't go to, and we had to make sure the parents were comfortable with us coming into their living room. And we had to follow all the protocol and the correct steps when we brought people in on campus to remain safe."
Wright said that nine seniors are expected to stay and use their final year of eligibility, but that didn't affect this recruiting class.
"Really at the end of the day, we're building for the future of this program," he said. "We wanted to intentionally recruit a lot of high school players that we knew would lead to success down the road."
Globe sports writer Derek Shore contributed to this report.
PSU football signings
Dallas Bond, TE, 6-4, 225, Tonganoxie, Kan.
Peyton Carter, TE, 6-5. 215. Greenwood, Ark.
Cleo Chandler, RB, 6-0, 205, Cleburne, Texas
Zach Coenen, LB, 6-1, 220, Cassville
Miles Denson, WR, 5-9, 165, Greenville, Texas
Jonovan Foreman, LB, 6-1, 220, Houston Heights HS
Jaylen Fuksa, CB, 6-1, 6-0, 170, Frisco, Texas
Ty Gates, CB, 6-1, 190, Frontenac
Grant Goltra, OL, 6-4, 205, Webb City
Dylan Halterman, OL, 6-3, 275, Lee's Summit West HS
Roland Harvey, QB, 6-1, 195, Houston Marshall HS
Graham Hough, athlete, 5-11, 190, Lawrence
Javon Inglehart, S, 6-1, 180, Waco, Texas
Kolten Jegen, LB, 6-0, 220, Mill Valley HS
Gavin Johnson, WR, 6-3, 200, McAlester, Okla.
Janko Kalan, PK, 5-10, 160, Ljubljana, Slovenia/Pittsburg St. Mary’s Colgan HS
Kolbe Katsis, WR, 6-1, 180, Owasso, Okla.
Kannon Keller, DL 6-2, 220, Pittsburg St. Mary’s Colgan HS
Timmy Malinowski, LS, 6-1, 195, Washington, Ill.
Sterling Martin, DL, 6-4, 250, Prosper, Texas
Noah McDill, WR, 5-11, 180, Sunnyvale, Texas
Ryan Medeiros, S, 6-0, 180, Prosper, Texas
Jacob Mulcahy, OL, 6-6, 340, Tulsa
Marcellus Reed, CB, 6-0, 180, Monument, Colo.
Jordan Rogers, S, 5-11, 180, Bellmead, Texas
Jack Roweton, OL, 6-1, 290, Bolivar
Jeremy Sharp, DL, 6-3, 260, Raymore-Peculiar HS
Jahkobie Smith, RB/ATH, 5-10, 185, Del City, Okla.
Carter Stanchfield, OL, 6-3, 290, Paola, Kan.
Braden Stein, OL, 6-5, 290, Greenwood (Ark.) HS
Jack Stone, DL, 6-5, 270, Decatur, Texas
James Tabor Jr., OL, 6-6, 295, Spring, Texas
Tedrick Tate Jr., CB, 6-2, 185, Cordova, Tenn.
Jeremiah Tolefree, OL, 6-6, 305, Norman North HS
Jaden Wallace, LB, 6-2, 225, McKinney, Texas
Ely Wilcox, LB, 6-4, 215, Augusta, Kan.
Dayton Wolfe, QB, 5-11, 195, Westmoore (Okla.) HS
Rylan Wooldridge, DL, 6-4, 330, Lamar
Transfers
Jordan Hendy, CB, 6-0, 180, sr, Sunnyvale, Calif. (Toledo)
Kory Woodruff, OL, 6-5, 330, jr., Sioux City, Iowa (Briar Cliff)
