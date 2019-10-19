No. 19 Pittsburg State is coming off its first loss of the season in Week 6 after falling 38-17 to No. 7 Northwest Missouri State a week ago at Arrowhead Stadium.
Despite the loss, the Gorillas (5-1) are still in the thick of the playoff race in NCAA Division II football. Playing good football for five weeks is not erased by one loss, and keeping that mindset is crucial in terms of getting back in the win column.
“That is important, and we addressed it right after the game,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “We wanted to make sure our guys understand that we have a lot of football left. We need to play well this week because Hays is going to bring a good football team, and we need to be ready to go.”
Though the Bearcats got the better of the Gorillas, there were some positive takeaways from the loss, but as usually the case when taking a loss, the bad outweighed the good by time the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“We had a lot of bright spots in the game, but, of course, there are always things you can learn from in every single game,” Beck said. “We had moments where we played really well on defense, then we gave up some big plays.
“I probably wasn’t patient enough on offense. We took a shot early and missed it, then we took a shot and hit it. Even though we were struggling at times running the ball, we probably needed to be persistent and patient with that.”
There is no better place to play after a loss than in front of the home crowd, using that energy to get back into the flow of winning football. Pittsburg State gets that opportunity today when the Gorillas host Fort Hays State (4-2) at 1 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium.
“I am glad we are home this week,” Beck said. “You have to get your team ready to play anywhere and anytime, but it is definitely nice to be home. We have been at Hays the last two years, so it is nice to get them in front of the home crowd.”
After suffering back-to-back losses to open the season, the Tigers have ripped off four straight wins, including a 19-3 victory over Emporia State last week.
“This is a huge game,” Beck said. “We talked to our team about making sure we get off to a good start. I think that will be important. I think it is going to be a heck of a game.”
Fort Hays State brings with them the top scoring defense in the MIAA, allowing under 19 points per game. The Tigers are fourth in both passing yards and rushing yards allowed (207.8, 145.5), led by two of the top six tacklers in the conference: linebacker Drew Harvey (second, 50 total tackles) and defensive back Tanner Hoekman (sixth, 48). Hoekman also has three interceptions on the season.
“They play really fast on defense,” Beck said. “They have a lot of speed over there. They lost a couple of close games early on, but have only given up 13 points total in their last three games. We have to bring our 'A' game and be ready to go play some physical football. The speed they play with is very impressive. They are coached really well and don’t give up very many big plays.”
The Tigers’ offense ranks in the bottom half of the conference in terms of scoring, but does boast the third-best passing offense in the MIAA. Quarterback Chance Fuller averages 285 yards through the air per game. He has 18 touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with a 152 efficiency rating. Wideout Harley Hazlett is averaging 90 receiving yards per contest, and his eight touchdown receptions are second most in the conference.
“The quarterback does a very good job of spreading the ball around,” Beck said. “(Harley) Hazlett has 40-plus catches, and they do a really good job of getting the ball to their running backs out of the backfield.”
KICKOFF: 1 p.m.
SITE: Carnie Smith Stadium
RECORDS: PSU 5-1, FHSU 4-2
LAST WEEK: NMSU 38, PSU 17; FHSU 19, ESU 3.
COACHES: Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (81-31). Chris Brown, 8th year at NMSU (62-35).
SERIES: PSU leads 46-22-9 after last year’s 50-21 loss.
RADIO: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), 6 p.m.
