Though Pittsburg State suffered its third straight loss last week, that doesn’t mean the mindset changes for the players or coaches as the season winds down.
The Gorillas (5-3) went on the road and fell 36-28 to undefeated Central Missouri last week, which followed defeats against Northwest Missouri State and Fort Hays State. The trio of losses, barring a miracle, all but eliminates Pittsburg State from playoff contention.
While the overall goal for the season has been altered, that won’t change the way the Gorillas go about handling business over the final three Saturdays of the regular season.
“We talked to our team in the locker room after the loss in the Central Missouri game, and visited with the seniors earlier this week about being good leaders,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “We want to make sure we are still playing Gorilla football the way it needs to be played. … The most important thing for us is to find a way to get the confidence back.”
The seniors have three games remaining in their collegiate career, and getting the Gorillas back in the win column is the top priority.
“I think it means an awful lot,” Beck said. “(The underclassmen) understand the importance of it. They understand that there needs to be a sense of urgency and we have to get it going, get it rolling and play well.”
Of course, for the younger guys, these last three games will be important for not only gaining confidence by finishing the year strong, but rolling that momentum over in preparation for next season.
“I think you use these last games as motivation,” Pittsburg State redshirt freshman quarterback Mak Sexton said. “No one likes losing, especially in this historic program. These last few games, we have to play great and try to be perfect. We want to send these seniors off on a high note.”
Pittsburg State returns home to face Missouri Western at 1 p.m. today at Carnie Smith Stadium.
The Griffons (6-2) have won five games in a row, and bring in the MIAA’s third-rated scoring offense (41.6 points per game) into the matchup. Missouri Western is averaging 203 yards on the ground and 249 yards through the air.
Wyatt Steigerwald has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,901 yards and 23 touchdowns, while Devon Holmes leads the team with 32 receptions for 465 yards and three touchdowns. Cam Grandy and Damen Wheeler Jr. each have over 200 receiving yards, while Grandy has four touchdown receptions. Markel Smith leads the backfield with 717 yards and 11 touchdowns on 112 attempts.
“They are extremely explosive offensively,” Beck said. “They can get on a roll, and there have been times where it is hard to get them stopped. Their quarterback is extremely headsy and does a nice job of getting the ball where he needs to go.”
The Griffon defense is allowing 29 points and 466 yards per game.
“They are extremely fast and somewhat streaking at times,” Beck said. “Sometimes, there are ways you can use that against them.”
Mo. Western at PSU
KICKOFF: 1 p.m.
SITE: Carnie Smith Stadium
RECORDS: PSU 5-3, MWSU 8-0
LAST WEEK: Central Missouri 36, PSU 28; MWSU 28, Emporia State 0
COACHES: Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (81-33). Matt Williamson, third year at MWSU (16-14).
SERIES: PSU leads 33-11 after last year’s 34-13 win.
RADIO: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), noon
