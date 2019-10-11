By Lucas Davis
Today is the date many Pittsburg State fans circled on the calendar when the 2019 schedule was released, and for good reason.
It is always a rivalry game, but this year, it returns to the biggest of venues as No. 7 Northwest Missouri hosts No. 13 Pittsburg State in a clash of undefeated MIAA teams at noon at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Our kids are extremely excited to go play in an NFL stadium,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “It is a wonderful opportunity. It’s Northwest Missouri’s home game, so it’s just a bonus for us to have the opportunity to play in the Kansas City Metro area.
“I think it is important that we execute what we are doing. We do not need to give (Northwest Missouri) any extra opportunities by turning the ball over or by having a lot of unnecessary penalties. The main thing is just to do your job and execute what we are doing.”
This game always has a little extra hype for the players as well.
“I am pumped to say the least,” PSU defensive lineman Simanu’a Thomas said. “You always want to play good competition, and these guys are usually the best of the best.”
“I think the most important thing is focusing on the next one,” wideout Brenner Clemons said. “Each week we want to play our best brand of football and improve from the last week. We are not going to be satisfied or complacent with how we perform, even if it was perfect, because we want to be better than that. Having that mindset will carry us further, and hopefully deep into a playoff run, which is our goal — to win a national championship.”
Northwest Missouri has the second-best scoring offense in the conference, putting up 48.4 points and 463.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, Pittsburg State counters with best scoring defense in the MIAA, limiting teams to 17.8 points and 283.4 yards.
“This is a great matchup,” Beck said. “(Northwest Missouri) does a good job of setting things up. They are always going to do something different than they’ve done in the past. … We have to be really smart about how we rush the passer and make sure we are in our good rush lanes.”
On the other side of the ball, Pittsburg State’s offense is third in the conference in scoring (47) and sixth in total yards (448.6), while Northwest Missouri’s defense is third in points allowed (23.8) and first in rushing defense (73.2 ypg).
“They have been No. 1 against the run for about 15 years it seems like,” Beck said. “We know they have a great plan on how they play up front and what they do. It will be important for us to get movement up front. If the backs have some space, then they can go make some yards. We are very aware of their good run defense.”
As seen in the past, these games between two highly ranked teams often come down to big plays. Whether it be a turnover for a score on defense, a long run or pass to shift the momentum, or a special teams trick play to steal away an extra possession, every snap can potentially change the outcome in an instant.
“This is two really good teams,” Beck said. “There are going to be little things like that at the end where you look back and say, ‘Well, if one team had done this or that.’ I think that is always the case. I think special teams will be extremely important.”
PSU vs. Northwest Missouri
Kickoff: noon
Site: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Records: PSU 5-0, NMSU 5-0
Last week: PSU 56, Lincoln 14; NMSU 34, Emporia State 23
Coaches: Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (80-30). Rich Wright, 3rd year at NMSU (24-6).
Series: NMSU leads 27-25 after last year’s 31-7 win. The Gorillas are 3-9 against the Bearcats at Arrowhead.
Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), 11 a.m.
