News traveled fast on Sept. 19 when Pittsburg State announced it had scheduled a football game against Stephen F. Austin.
“I think I was at home on my couch, watching some games," senior strong safety Morgan Selemaea said. "As soon as I started seeing on everybody’s Snap-chats, I was like what, what what, we’re having a game. That’s awesome. Even though it was Nov. 21, I was still excited. My excitement level and the whole team’s excitement level, it was crazy. Everybody was pretty pumped."
A few days later, the university announced it had four games on the COVID-19 abbreviated schedule, and then a fifth game was added.
"When we found out we had a five-game season, everybody was ready to go," Selemaea said. "It was great feeling to get the opportunity to go out there and play a football game.”
"Five games are better than none," offensive guard Zech Thomas said. "It was like going from the dark into the light. You just hoped there would be some type of game, and we got it finally."
The Gorillas kick off off their five-game schedule today at noon against Nebraska-Kearney at a sold-out Carnie Smith Stadium — sold out as in the 25% maximum stadium capacity has been reached. Because of limited seating, the game will be televised live by KSN.
"Throughout all we've been through, just to have this opportunity to lead our football team onto the field, doing what we all love to do is pretty exciting," Gorillas coach Brian Wright said.
Wright is making his debut as the Gorillas head coach after spending the last four years as offensive coordinator at Toledo.
These are five nonconference games, meaning statistics and win-loss records count, and the bonus is none of the players lose a year of eligibility. Being a first-year coach and with the game having no conference or postseason implications, Wright has the opportunity to use more players than he normally would.
"We’ve discussed that as a staff over these last four or five weeks," he said. "We play to win the game, but we also have a good group of young people. We have some depth at some of the positions that we’d like to see some other guys. ... I think a lot of that is naturally going to happen just because at certain positions we have young guys we need to see anyway. And they are going to have to spell some of those starters.”
Wright has been working with three quarterbacks — sophomore Mak Sexton, junior Matt Harman and freshman Chad Dodson Jr. Wright has not publicly named a starter, but for what it's worth, Sexton is listed No. 1 and Harman No. 2 on the two-deep chart.
"They fit what we want to do offensively," Wright said. "We'd really like to see all three of those guys out there on Saturday and see how they perform in a live situation."
Brandon Mlekus, a junior who played quarterback last season, has been moved to defense and is the starting free safety.
"Mlekus is one of our leaders back there for sure, "Wright said. "He’s a very smart player ,,, just really the quarterback of that defense because he has a good handle on what the other 10 guys are doing on the field along with him."
The Gorillas return eight starters (four offensive, four defensive) who started at least six games on last year's 6-5 team.
The Lopers went 7-5 a year ago, capped by a 50-33 victory over Winona State in the Mineral Water Bowl.
