Pittsburg State opens its softball season this weekend in Conroe, Texas.
Starting today, the Gorillas will play six games in three days in the Arkansas Tech University Winter Invitational.
Pittsburg State makes its season debut at 12:30 p.m. today against Texas A&M University-Kingsville, followed by a game at 5:3o0 against Texas Woman's University. On Saturday the Gorillas play Texas A&M-Commerce and Texas A&M International, and they meet Angelo State and Cameron on Sundayu.
The Gorillas, under third-year head coach Ashley Balazs, return five position starters from last year's squad that finished 26-27 overall and 14-12 in MIAA play, good for a three-way tie for sixth place.
Senior second baseman Kaity Kukowski and senior first baseman Makenzie Goswick earned all-MIAA honors last year.
Kukowski batted .339 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 39 RBI last season. Goswick, a Joplin High School graduate, hit .311 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBI.
The Gorillas play in tournaments the next five weekends — a total of 23 games — before opening MIAA play on March 6 at Emporia State.
The home opener is one week later, March 13 against Central Oklahoma.
