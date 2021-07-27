KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State was in the middle of the MIAA preseason football polls, announced Tuesday morning at the league’s Media Day in the Little Theater inside historic Municipal Auditorium.
In the 12-team poll, the Gorillas placed seventh in the coaches poll with 66 points and sixth in the media poll. They were less than 10 points from being fourth in the media poll and fifth in the coaches poll.
“Definitely a little lower than we’re used to,” said PSU defensive end Kaden Roy. “We see all the polls, and if it’s good, we won’t listen to it. and if it’s bad, we’ll used it as motivation. So after what we saw today, we’re definitely using it as motivation.”
“That’s what I expected,” second-year coach Brian Wright said. “I would think the poll is pretty much based off of the finish of the 2019 season. Not a lot of us had the opportunity to play a lot of football games in 2020. We have some very good football teams in this conference who are very competitive. Those votes come down to what people are assuming right now as we get kicked off, but for the most part, that’s where I thought we’d be.”
The Gorillas, along with Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Western, were the only MIAA teams to play a shortened schedule last fall. PSU went 2-2, including a 31-26 home loss to the Lopers and 20-7 road victory over the Griffons.
“Certainly it was good for us because we got to know our team a little bit more,” Wright said. “We got to see our team play on a Saturday afternoon. We got to see them digest a game plan and then see if they could go out and execute it. We got to see for the first time a new coaching staff working together, making game-day halftime adjustments. It was a very valuable time for all of us.”
“It was important for us (players and coaches) as a whole,” linebacker Morgan Selemaea said. “We were grinding in the spring and COVID happened. Even though we didn’t get a full season, we still got some games. Just building that trust and that camaraderie between thew coaches and players, even between the young players and older players. It was important for us to have that and build on that.”
“Both of us benefitted from that,” Roy said. “Not only just from furthering our fundamentals as football players, but also building that relationship with the new coaching staff, which was very needed — especially at that time with COVID happening. It was nice for the veterans to get their feet wet for the four games, and it was nice for the young guys to get experience. and it was nice to see how the coaches coach in games so we can learn from each other and feed from each other. They learned how we play during a game, and we learned how they coach. Now it’s just show up on Sept. 2 (season opener at Central Missouri) and get ready to work.”
The Gorillas return seven seniors among 23 lettermen, and a veteran defense has eight players who started at least three games last fall.
There have been so many twists and turns since the 2019 season, the Gorillas probably can’t help but wonder what’s next.
“I’ve been saying we’re taking it one week at a time, but the game is so close, it’s hard not to look at the light at the end of the tunnel,” Roy said. “We’re clearly not over everything yet. There are still hoops we have to jump through on a weekly basis, but right now it’s just be careful. We don’t want guys to lose games or get shut down. Every thing we do, there’s always that thought bubble that this could happen. But we’re thinking positive right now.”
“You just have to watch your back and what you’re doing because it’s not 2019 football any more and what we’re used to,” Selemaea said. “It’s now COVID football, and COVID is a controlling word. Hopefully we have those players and can go out there and try to make a run.”
“You just stay the course and believe in the greater good, that the outcome is going to be good,” Wright said. “When we plow though the adversities and celebrate the successes together at the end, that the outcome will be really good. I think we have to come to the realization that things are not and will not be back to what we would consider normal, back to where we were in the 2019 season. We’re going to be dealing with some testing, kids getting sick. You do the very best with what opportunity you have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.