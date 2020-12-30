PITTSBURG, Kan. —The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team will march into 2021 with plenty of momentum.
The Gorillas have taken their last three games and will enter the new year with a 4-3 overall record.
On Wednesday night in an exhibition tune-up, PSU broke open a tight game in the second half and pulled away for a 89-66 victory over Tabor College at John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas shot 57% from the field, making 37 of 64 shots overall. PSU shot 80% (12 of 15) from the floor in the third quarter as the Gorillas turned a 43-38 halftime advantage into a 70-57 margin.
Kaylee DaMitz (22) and Tristan Gegg (20) combined for 42 points in the contest. Gegg knocked down nine of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers while DaMitz added six assists to her scoring line.
Julia Johnson added 10 points and a team-leading seven rebounds. Sydnee Crain chipped in nine points and four assists, while Aston McCorry finished with eight points.
Tabor got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Zoe Shieldnight and 10 points from Laney Scott.
PSU resumes regular season action on Saturday when they host Northwest Missouri State University in a make-up game originally scheduled for Dec. 19. The MIAA contest will tip-off at 1:30 p.m.
Coming off a massive comeback victory against nationally ranked Missouri Western on Dec. 17, the PSU men’s basketball team returns to action against Baker at 2 p.m. today.
TABOR COLLEGE WOMEN (66)—Zoe Shieldnight 6-13 5-5 18, Laney Scott 4-6 0-0 10, Julissa Garcia 2-7 3-4 7, Kasey Rice 1-3 3-4 5, Ashtyn Wiebe 1-2 0-0 2, Alyvia Owens 3-6 2-2 9, Allie Ostermann 2-2 1-1 6, Laney Swink 1-3 2-2 4, Olivia Shank 1-3 0-0 3, Sammy Jo Peterson 1-2 0-0 2. totals 22-57 16-18 66.
PITTSBURG STATE WOMEN (89)—Tristan Gegg 9-13 1-2 22, Kaylee DaMitz 8-14 3-3 20, Julia Johnson 3-4 4-6 10, Maya Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Erin Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Sydnee Crain 4-7 1-2 9, Ashton McCorry 4-5 0-0 8, Jenna Shipley 1-2 1-2 3, Shania Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. totals 37-64 10-15 89.
Tabor 20 18 19 9—66
Pittsburg State 26 17 27 19—89
3-point goals—TC 6-18 (Shieldnight 1-4, Scott 2-4, Rice 0-1, Owens 1-1, Ostermann 1-1, Shank 1-2, Wall 0-3, McCoy 0-2), PSU 5-12 (Gegg 3-5, DaMitz 1-1, Williams 1-1, Davis 0-1, Crain 0-1, McCorry 0-1, E. Martin 0-1, C. Martin 0-1). Rebounds—TC 33 (Shieldnight 12), PSU 33 (Johnson 7). Assists—TC 10 (Swink 2), PSU 15 (DaMitz 6). Steals—TC 6 (Rice 1), PSU 5 (Johnson 3). Blocked shots—TC 4 (Garcia 1, Rice 1, Wiebe 1, Lowrie 1), PSU 8 (Johnson 3). Total fouls—TC 15, PSU 14. Turnovers—TC 10, PSU 9. Att.—Not available.
