PITTSBURG, Kan. – In a true tale of two halves, Pittsburg State’s second half was slightly better than Missouri Southern’s first half, and the Gorillas rallied to beat the Lions 70-67 Saturday afternoon in MIAA women's basketball action on Whetzel Court inside John Lance Arena.
The Lions (4-4), who saw a four-game winning streak end, led 38-28 at halftime and 52-43 late in the third quarter, but the Gorillas (5-3) scored the last seven points of the third stanza and the first eight points of the fourth quarter to take their first lead, 58-52, with 7:28 remaining.
Down 68-61 in the last two minutes, the Lions scored on a Carley Turnbull free throw, a Kaitlin Hunnicutt basket on a drive and a Turnbull 3-point goal with a friendly bounce off the front of the rim to slice the deficit to 68-67 with 20 seconds left.
The Lions had to foul twice to put the Gorillas at the foul line, and Kaylee DaMitz made 1 of 2 charities – just her third miss of the season – for a two-point lead with 14 seconds left.
The Lions advanced the ball into the frontcourt with a timeout. They got the ball to Hunnicutt, but her 3-pointer from the top of the circle was short, and Maya Williams rebounded for PSU and was fouled.
Williams made the first of her two-shot free throw for a three-point lead, and the Lions’ Biance Stocks saw her 3-pointer over a defender bounce off the back of the rim at the buzzer.
"We had a play set up for Kaitlin coming off (a screen)," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We wanted to get her a good look. ... They took the initial one away. She did a nice stepback, got a good look and let it go and it ended up short. I'll have her shoot it every time because she's that good of a shooter. I have that much confidence in her to be able to make shots.
"The last one, you have to get a shot up. You don't want to turn it over. You don't want to pass and not get a shot up. She (Stocks) did the right thing. She pushed, knew we needed a 3. She did what she could to get the shot up and almost made it."
Turnbull led the Lions with 18 points, including 10 in the first half, and Hunnicutt wound up with a season-high 15, including nine in the first half on 3 of 4 accuracy from the 3-point arc.
Center Zoe Campbell, seeing extended minutes because of early foul problems for Madi Stokes, had eight points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes. Stocks had seven points and seven assists off the bench, and Stokes also had eight rebounds as the Lions outrebounded PSU 44-35.
DaMitz finished with 25 points and six assists for the Gorillas, who won their fifth straight game. Tristan Gegg scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Williams had nine points and seven boards.
The Lions shot 48% (16 of 33) from the floor while building their 10-point halftime lead and outscored the Gorillas 11-2 over the final six minutes.
Missouri Southern led 22-17 after one quarter and 27-19 early in the second stanza after a 3-pointer by Hunnicutt and driving layup by Turnbull.
The Gorillas scored six unanswered points in a two-minute span but had only one bucket in the rest of the half.
The Lions used 3-pointers by Turnbull and Hunnicutt and buckets by Stocks, Hailey Grant and an Anna Hall free throw to open their 10-point halftime cushion.
But the Gorillas obviously turned up their defensive pressure starting on the very first possession of the second half, and the Lions made 8 of 27 shots (30%) in the final two quarters.
By contrast, the Gorillas 13 of 25 from the floor (52%) after making 12 of 34 attempts (35%) in the first two quarters.
"They are just so good and can score so fast," Ressel said. "We struggled to score the second half. We didn't shoot the ball very well. Turnovers (14) hurt us, but we missed some easy shots, some good looks. You have to be able to complete those.
"We knew they were going to make a run. We held on after the first run, but the second run they got was pretty big. Again, we had some good looks. We just didn't make shots, and we put them at the free throw line a little bit too much (15 of 21 to the Lions' 13 of 19)."
"I'm really proud of our girls' resiliency," Gorillas coach Amanda Davied said. "There have been games in the past where we caved a little bit, but winning gives you confidence, and I think right now we're a confident team. I think that showed in the second half. We had been in that situation before, and we toughed it out in this game. I thought some people made some big plays, and our defensive presence was a little better in the second half."
Jayme Johnson had six points for the Gorillas but made two of the biggest shots in the game — a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the third quarter.
"That was a huge lift," Davied said. "To do that as a freshman in your rival game with a bigger crowd than what we've had, what a moment for a freshman to make those plays."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.