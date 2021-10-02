On his walk over to the North End Zone Facility, Missouri Southern football coach Atiba Bradley debated two questions in his head after a heartbreaking 20-16 setback to Pittsburg State on Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“Would you rather be blown out or would you rather be played close?,” Bradley said.
Even though each are losses in the grand scheme of things, the Lions put together a valiant effort against one of the top teams in the MIAA and a team that received nine votes in the latest AFCA Division II Top 25 coaches poll.
The previous Miners Bowl matchup saw the Gorillas (4-1) defeat the Lions (1-4) by a margin of 65-6 just two years ago in Pittsburg.
“It is tough, but I’m extremely proud of our guys,” Bradley later added. “I’m proud of our coaches. We did not back down from a challenge. We did not back down from them. You have to do that to give yourself a chance in this league.”
And the difference in the game came down to just two plays.
After Southern went three-and-out at the 4:58 mark in the fourth quarter, Nick Williams booted a punt that PSU’s Caleb Lewis returned 51 yards to put the Gorillas on the Lions' 15-yard line and in prime position to take control of the game.
And they did.
PSU quarterback Mak Sexton found Christian Carter for a 15-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing play as the Gorillas scored 10 unanswered points in the closing seven minutes to take a four-point lead with 4:51 to go.
“The punt return provided some momentum and some energy on the sideline that we hadn’t had the whole game,” PSU coach Brian Wright said. “The punt return was certainly a big play for us, and to cap it off with the touchdown was what we were working on the whole game.
“We had no quit. We fought until the very end and overcame a lot of poor play in all three phases. We weren’t prepared to play our best game and I have to get them ready. But our guys battled. I was proud of them for that.”
On the ensuing drive, Southern picked up two first downs after Dawson Herl completed passes of 10 yards to Jaedon Stoshak and Chris Boudreaux to push the Lions to midfield. But the drive stalled out and Herl’s pass to Brian Boyd was broken up by PSU linebacker P.J. Sarwinski, which forced a Southern turnover on downs with 49 seconds left.
The Gorillas milked the remainder of the clock to seal the victory.
“Anytime you play a rivalry game, those are always going to be tough games,” Wright said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of them throughout my career. It’s great to come out with a win.”
The Lions drew first blood in the contest on a Williams 29-yard field goal at the 9:57 mark in the first quarter.
PSU got within striking distance of scoring on its opening offensive drive. However, Carthage product and MSSU linebacker Colton Winder intercepted Sexton’s pass in the endzone to keep the Gorillas off the scoreboard in the first stanza.
But PSU took a 7-3 lead when Sexton hit Jalen Martin for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 7:02 on the clock in the first half. Williams nailed his second field goal from 31 yards out as Southern trimmed the deficit to 7-6 right before halftime.
The Lions’ defense continued to shine in the second half, forcing the Gorillas into a turnover on downs in their opening drive. That culminated into Williams’ third field goal (a 41-yarder) as Southern took a 9-7 lead at the 8:27 mark in the third quarter.
Then four minutes later, Cross Holmes booted a 27-yard field goal as PSU grabbed a 10-9 lead. But the Lions’ kept fighting when Josh Mercer scored the team’s only touchdown with a 4-yard scamper as Southern marched to a 16-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Holmes made the score a 16-13 ballgame for PSU with a 28-yard field goal with 7:00 to go.
Sexton completed 22 of 35 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Gorillas. Carter had seven catches for 97 yards while Martin added 7 grabs for 91 yards. Lewis carried the ball 14 times for 72 yards.
Sarwinski, a Galena product, finished the game with a career-high 15 tackles (eight solo), including 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass break-ups. Brandon Mlekus added nine tackles in the game.
Herl completed 19 of 33 passes for 161 yards for the Lions. Boyd tallied five catches for 51 yards while Joplin product Nathan Glades netted 53 yards on 16 carries to lead the ground attack.
Southern linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. totaled 16 tackles. Coleman Booker racked up five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
“I thought we were more physical than them at times,” Bradley said. “Now if you turn those field goals into touchdowns, the ballgame is a lot different. I think the most difficult part about coaching is that getting better doesn’t necessarily mean we are going to win on the scoreboard. What I’m most proud of is these guys continue to fight. They continue to work extremely hard. That’s the effort. That’s the commitment that it will take to eventually get us to the top of this league.”
PSU travels to Northwest Missouri next Saturday while MSSU goes to Lincoln.
