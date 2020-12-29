The Pittsburg (Kansas) State University women’s basketball team will return to action from Christmas break with a pair of home games at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.
That starts today as the Gorillas will entertain Tabor College in an exhibition game at 6 p.m and then resumes MIAA play with home action against Northwest Missouri State University at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
PSU sits at 4-3 on the season. Coming off a 1-3 start, the Gorillas claimed their third straight victory with an emphatic 96-75 home win over Missouri Western State University on Dec. 17.
Tabor College has won two straight games to up its record to 6-5 on the season, while Northwest Missouri is 3-2 on the year. The Bearcats have been idle since Dec. 12, when they secured a dramatic 51-50 road win over Missouri Western.
PSU and Tabor have met three times previously, most recently in an exhibition game on Dec. 31, 2019. The Gorillas defeated the Blue Jays 78-40 last year.
The Gorillas and the Bearcats will meet for the 60th time in program history on Saturday. PSU holds a 39-20 advantage in the series, including a 22-5 mark in games played in Pittsburg. The Gorillas are riding a 15-game winning streak against Northwest Missouri.
PSU has posted a 118-29 (.803) record at John Lance Arena over the past 11 seasons.
PSU’s offense features three players averaging in double figures — junior guards Tristan Gegg (17.7 points per game) and Kaylee DaMitz (16.9) and senior forward Maya Williams (11.3).
Gegg matched her career high in scoring with 31 points on Dec. 10 against Lincoln and was named the MIAA Player of the Week on Dec. 14 for her efforts. DaMitz flirted with a triple-double against MWSU on Dec. 17, scoring 20 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing eight rebounds.
She currently leads the MIAA in assists and free-throw percentage (.941) and ranks seventh in the conference in scoring. Williams scored a season-high 19 points vs. NSU on Dec. 5.
In addition, four players are scoring between 4.7 and 7.4 points per game: freshman guard Jayme Jackson (7.4), junior guard Sydnee Crain (5.6) and junior forwards Dana Johnson (5.4) and Julia Johnson (4.7).
Coming off a massive comeback victory against nationally ranked Missouri Western on Dec. 17, the PSU men’s basketball team returns to action against Baker at 2 p.m. Thursday.
