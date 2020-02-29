PITTSBURG, Kan.—The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team secured the final spot for the MIAA Postseason Tournament with Saturday’s 80-73 win over Central Missouri in the regular season finale at John Lance Arena.
Five players scored in double figures for Pittsburg State, which will be the No. 10 seed in Kansas City.
Marcel Cherry led the Gorillas (11-17, 7-12 MIAA) with 17 points, while A.J. Walker added 15 and Dejon Waters scored 15. Xavier Womack had 13 and Jah-Kobe Womack added 10 for the Gorillas, who made 25-of-54 field goal attempts, including 12 of 25 3-pointers.
Xavier Womack had a team-high nine rebounds, while Walker handed out eight assists. Cherry made 6-of-10 shot attempts, with five treys.
Kendale Hampton led Central Missouri (10-18, 5-14 MIAA) with 22 points, while Garrett Luinstra added 17.
The Mules shot 45 percent (23 of 51).
The hosts led 32-31 at halftime, but built an 11-point lead with 9:43 remaining. The Gorillas held off UCM’s late charge.
WOMEN FALL
In the women’s contest, No. 19 Central Missouri locked up the MIAA’s regular season championship with a 72-60 win over Pittsburg State.
The Jennies (24-4, 18-1 MIAA) will be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming MIAA Postseason Tournament.
Megan Skaggs scored a game-high 22 points for UCM, while Morgan Fleming added 15 points and eight assists. Nina Collier contributed 14 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Central Missouri hit 27 of 56 shot attempts and 11 of 14 free throws.
The Gorillas finished the regular season at 17-10 overall and 13-6 in the MIAA.
Carthage product Maya Williams led the Gorillas with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kaylee DaMitz added 13 points and four assists, while Tristan Gegg chipped in 12 points.
Pittsburg State made just 20 of 53 field goal attempts.
The hosts stayed close throughout, trailing 33-26 at halftime. The Jennies extended their lead to 61-50 entering the fourth quarter.
