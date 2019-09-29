KEARNEY, Neb. — No. 18 Pittsburg State ran off 27 unanswered points to claim a 37-14 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday night at Cope Stadium.
The Gorillas (4-0, 4-0 MIAA) trailed 7-0 early in the game before surging ahead of the Lopers (2-2, 2-2 MIAA).
Quarterback Brandon Mlekus rushed for a game-high 77 yards and completed 3-of-5 passes for 98 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lorenzo West.
Quarterbacks Mak Sexton and Matt Harman also tossed touchdown passes for the Gorillas. Harman gave Pittsburg State the lead, 10-7, on a 35-yard scoring connection to KiAnte Hardin. Hardin added an interception on defense to set up Mlekus’ scoring toss to West. Sexton added a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bryce Murphy.
Kicker Jared Vincent remained perfect on the season, converting field goals of 20, 23 and 25 yards to improve to 13-for-13 on the season. Safety Morgan Selemaea closed out PSU’s scoring with a 38-yard fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown.
West had four receptions for a game-high 100 yards, while wide receiver Brenner Clemons also had four grabs for 57 yards.
The Pitt State defense registered four quarterback sacks and limited UNK to 212 total yards. The Lopers entered the contest having not allowed a sack in their first three games. UNK gained 137 rushing yards on 39 carries after averaging an MIAA-leading 300.7 rushing yards coming into the contest.
Linebacker Kaden Roy posted a career-best 11 stops for Pitt State, while Ned Bingaman made six stops, including 2.0 quarterback sacks.
The Gorillas will return home to entertain Lincoln next Saturday at 1 p.m.
