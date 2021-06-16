Pittsburg State volleyball coach Jen Gomez announced the signing of five players on Wednesday to join the Gorillas for the 2021 season.
Phoenix Bailey, a 6-foot middle blocker, comes to Pitt State from Rogers (Ark.) High School, where she was a two-time all-conference selection. Bailey hit .329 and registered 68 blocks as a senior in 2020.
Makenzie Griffel, a 5-7 defensive specialist/libero, was a first-team All-District performer, averaged 4.82 digs per set while helping Johnson County Community College to a 27-2 record and the NJCAA national title in 2020. She was a two-year starter at Blue Springs South High School.
Taylor Hawkins, a 6-0 middle blocker, earned second-team all-city honors as a senior at Shawnee Heights High School where she was a three-year starter.
Jadyn Jackson, a 5-8 setter, was a two-time all-league selection from Augusta High School. She also was two-time all-conference in softball.
Janae Thurston, a 5-10 setter/right side, played the last two years at Arkansas-Little Rock. She posted 208 kills as a freshman in 2019 and earned Sun Belt Freshman of the Week honors on Nov. 4, 2019. Thursday garnered all-state honors as a senior at Raymore-Peculiar and was a three-time all-district performer.
“I’m really excited about our recruiting class for 2021,” Gomez said in a release. “I think that we have a solid mix of freshmen and transfers that bring depth to our current roster.”
