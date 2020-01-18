JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A balanced offensive attack helped lift a short-handed Pittsburg State women’s team to an 84-63 road win over Lincoln on Saturday at Jason Gym.
Despite competing without usual starters Alexa Alvarado and Maya Williams, a Carthage product, the Gorillas (9-7, 5-3 MIAA) had five players score in double figures in Meghan Maher (17 points), Tristan Gegg (17), Kaylee DaMitz (13), Marina Bauza Rubert (12) and Ashton McCorry (14).
Maher went 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range as she recorded a season-high point total. Gegg went a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe, while McCorry notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
PSU held a 40-34 lead at halftime and pushed its advantage to 59-46 by the start of the fourth quarter. The Gorillas held their largest lead of 23 points after Sydnee Crain made a layup with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Gorillas shot 39.7 percent from the floor (27-of-68) but 56.3 percent from beyond the arc (9-of-16).
Lincoln was paced offensively by Kaloni Pryear, who registered a game-high 24 points on 10-of-22 shooting.
LU MEN 85, PSU 84
Lincoln’s Cameron Potts made a pair of freebies at the charity stripe with six seconds remaining in the contest to ultimately lift his team to a narrow victory over the Pittsburg State men.
The Gorillas (7-10, 3-5), who trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, failed to get another shot opportunity in the game’s waning seconds and turned the ball over on their final possession.
PSU has suffered nine losses in its last 12 games.
There were 14 lead changes in the final 12 minutes of the game.
Marcel Cherry scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Gorillas, making eight of 12 shots from the floor and four of six attempts from 3-point range. Christian Edmondson added 15 points, while Dejon Waters Jr. and A.J. Walker also finished in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Gorillas shot 49.2 percent from the floor (29-of-59), 47.4 percent from 3 (9-19) and 73.9 percent from the foul line (17-23).
Lincoln (7-9, 4-3), shooting better than 55 percent from the floor, was led in scoring by Joe Davis, who tallied 20 points. Potts finished with 12.
The Pittsburg State men’s and women’s teams plays host to Missouri Southern on Jan. 25 at John Lance Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.