PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State softball team made a strong statement to open conference play.
The Gorillas (6-10, 2-0 MIAA) swept a doubleheader against Emporia State by scores of 5-0 and 6-3 at the PSU Softball Complex on Tuesday afternoon.
The bats came alive early for PSU. Kylee Bohle led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to left center field. Two innings later, Paxyton Hayes knocked a two-run shot to center field to extend the Gorillas’ lead to 3-0.
Bella Konieczka tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with a home run to left-center to provide the game’s final margin.
Kaylee Burns (2-4) allowed just a second-inning single to earn the one-hit shutout. She walked one batter and registered five strikeouts.
Burns came up big again in the second game. She entered the game with no outs in the top of the third inning with PSU trailing 3-2. But she quickly silenced the ESU bats, limiting the Hornets to one hit over five innings of relief work to pick up the win.
Audrey Miller and Kami Zimmerman belted back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull the Gorillas in front. Hayes added an RBI double that scored Keelah Griffith in the three-run half inning.
PSU goes idle until Saturday when it travels to battle Newman in Wichita, Kansas.
