WICHITA, Kan. — Antonio Givens II's layup with 32 seconds remaining lifted Pittsburg State past Newman 72-70 Tuesday night in an MIAA men's basketball thriller at Fugate Gymnasium.
The Gorillas (2-0) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, and they erased a 39-32 halftime deficit by hitting 6 of 10 3-point goals in the second half and holding Newman to 37% shooting for the game.
After Givens' bucket, the Jets had two shots but missed a layup and a jumper. They called a timeout with two seconds left but did not get off another shot.
Bobby Arthur-Williams scored 17 points to lead four Gorillas in double figures, followed by Givens with 16, Ike Moore with 13 and Martin Vogts with 10.
Branden Bunn led all scorers with 24 points for Newman, and Joel Boyce had 10. The Jets (0-2) lost their opener at home to Missouri Southern 82-79 on Saturday afternoon.
The Gorillas play Saturday afternoon at Central Missouri.
PSU women 61, Newman 49
Balanced scoring and solid defense propelled Pittsburg State past Newman.
Point guard Kaylee DaMitz netted 13 points to lead four players in double figures for the Gorillas (1-1). She also dished out six assists.
Dana Johnson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Tristan Gegg and Jayme Jackson each scored 10. Maya Williams had eight rebounds as the Gorillas held a 42-40 rebounding edge
The Gorillas, rebounding from a 30-point loss at Central Oklahoma three days earlier, expanded an 18-13 first-quarter lead to 35-23 at the intermission.
Newman (1-1) made only 18 of 62 field goals (29%) and missed all seven 3-point attempts. The Gorillas also took 62 shots and made 25 for 40%. PSU was 3 of 22 from long range.
Faith Mason-Vestal had 13 points for the Jets to share game scoring honors, and Madison Birnbaum had 11 rebounds.
The Gorillas are back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Missouri, which won its opener over Missouri Southern on Tuesday night.
