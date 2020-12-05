PITTSBURG, Kan. — With her team on the brink of defeat, Maya Williams took over.
The senior scored five unanswered points in the game’s final 43 seconds — including a go-ahead bucket with 7.4 ticks remaining — to lift the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team to an 84-82 victory over MIAA foe Northeastern State on Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena.
With under a minute to go, Williams, a Carthage High School product who totaled 19 points in the contest, made two free throws to pull PSU (2-3) to within 82-81 of the RiverHawks (2-3). Following an NSU turnover, the Gorillas worked the ball back to Williams, who then banked in a contested jumper over RiverHawks’ Isabella Regaldo as she was fouled with seven seconds to go.
Williams converted her ensuing freebie to complete the three-point play and give the Gorillas a two-point lead. NSU's Shae Sanchez had a chance to send the game to overtime in the final seconds, but her driving shot rimmed out.
Pittsburg State struggled out of the gate as NSU rushed out to an early 13-2 lead. The Gorillas battled back to lead by as many as five points, 43-38, with 1:59 to play in the second quarter, but the RiverHawks closed out the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 45-43 lead at halftime.
The Gorillas, who trailed 69-66 through three quarters, never held a lead in the fourth quarter until Williams’ go-ahead basket in the final seconds.
Kaylee DaMitz scored a team-leading 20 points for the Gorillas, while Tristan Gegg chipped in 13 points. Julia Johnson nearly posted a double double with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Williams added nine rebounds to go along with her 19 points.
Pitt State shot 50.8% from the field (31-61) and converted 18-of-19 free throws.
Sanchez led all NSU scorers with 27 points, while Cenia Hayes added 22 points.
PSU MEN 81, NSU 71
The Pittsburg State men’s team (3-2) led by as many as 14 points and never trailed in the second half as it downed NSU (1-2).
Five players scored in double figures for the Gorillas, with Antonio Givens II and Ike Moore tallying 16 points apiece, Martin Vogts had 15 points, Zach Burch 14 and Bobby Arthur-Williams 12.
PSU shot 50% from the floor, converting 27 of 54 attempts and making 10 3-point goals.
The RiverHawks were paced offensively by Brad Davis and Trey Sampson, who scored 16 and 14 points, respectively. NSU shot 43.6% from the floor but just 25 percent from 3.
Both PSU hoops teams hit the road Thursday to take on Lincoln in Jefferson City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.