TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Looking to help the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team snap a two-game conference skid, Kaylee DaMitz had herself a night.
The junior scored a game-high 25 points while tallying six rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Gorillas to a 65-50 road win over Northeastern State on Thursday night at Dobbins Fieldhouse.
PSU (9-5, 9-5 MIAA) led 31-29 at halftime before stretching its lead to as many as 17 points in the second half.
DaMitz converted 10 of 17 shots from the floor as the Gorillas shot 50.9 percent (28 of 55) from the field overall. Julia Johnson added eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds, and Sydnee Crain chipped in eight points and a pair of steals.
Zaria Collins paced NSU (4-9, 4-9) with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
PSU fouled just nine times in the contest. NSU only had seven attempts from the foul line and converted five.
PSU MEN 68, NSU 62
The PSU men’s team claimed a second consecutive conference win with a six-point triumph over the RiverHawks in Thursday’s nightcap.
Zach Burch posted season highs of 17 points and eight rebounds to help spark the Gorillas (7-7, 7-7). He converted five of six shots from the floor, as well as seven of nine attempts from the charity stripe.
Martin Vogts finished with nine points for PSU, while Ryan Pippins and Quentin Hardrict Jr. added eight points apiece. Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. and Ike Moore chipped in seven points apiece.
Trey Sampson led the scoring for NSU (2-11, 2-11) with a game-high 21 points.
Both Pittsburg State teams travel to Claremore, Okla., on Saturday to take on Rogers State. The women’s game tips at 1:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at approximately 3:30.
