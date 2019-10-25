Pittsburg State is in desperate need of a win to keep its playoff hopes alive after taking its first two losses of the season in back-to-back weeks.
The Gorillas (5-2) will have their work cut out for them as they take on No. 11 Central Missouri (7-0) today at Walton Stadium in Warrensburg.
“We have played two really good football teams over the last two weeks,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “The biggest thing is for us to get a little bit of confidence back. We need to have some success early and find a way to get some momentum and build on that.”
Pittsburg State’s playoff hopes took a significant hit after a 38-17 loss to Northwest Missouri State on Oct. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium and a 42-41 defeat at home last week against Fort Hays State. While the Gorillas know they have to win out over the final four games of the regular season, the mindset doesn’t change.
“The only thing we can be concerned about is this week,” Beck said. “We know Central Missouri has a really good football team. The only thing we can worry about is controlling what we do.”
The Gorillas were in a similar situation last year, and that experience is something the upperclassmen can draw upon in terms of what to do and what not to do down the stretch with a must-win mentality.
“There is a lot to learn from, and there are things to avoid as well,” said PSU linebacker Kaden Roy, a Webb City product. “Whether it’s game decisions being made or things in practice, we know what works and what doesn’t work. So, we can learn from that.”
The conference-leading Mules have the top scoring offense in the MIAA, averaging 51 points per game. Central Missouri rushes for 227 yards per game, while averaging 336 yards through the air. Running back Devante Turner leads the ground game with 560 yards and seven touchdowns, while quarterback Brook Bolles has completed 116-of-207 passes for 2,213 yards and 25 touchdowns. Shae Wyatt has caught 30 passes for 757 yards and six touchdowns, while tight end Zach Davidson, a Webb City product, has hauled in 23 receptions for 608 yards and an MIAA-leading 11 touchdowns.
“One thing they do offensively is they are good up front, but they have a guy at almost every skill position who has an opportunity to go score if they get the chance,” Beck said. “We just have to do our assignments, do our jobs and make sure we are all on the same page.”
Defensively, Central Missouri is allowing 29 points per game. The Mules are surrendering 416 yards per game, but UCM loves to get to the quarterback, leading the MIAA with 29 sacks. Codie Bell leads the team with 43 tackles, while Ubong Udom has a conference-leading six sacks. Webb City product Kolesen Crane has 3.5 sacks and 31 tackles.
“They lead the conference in sacks and like to rush the passer,” Beck said. “It’s one of those things where we have to be smart with what we are doing. When you look at a game like this, we would like to find a way to control the ball and keep their offense off the field. On the other hand, we have to figure out ways to score as well. It’s just about being smart and doing what we can to not turn the football over.”
Webb City will be well represented in today’s game, as Roy, Davidson and Crane are all very familiar with each other.
“Kolesen Crane, Zach Davidson and I were pretty good buddies in high school,” Roy said. “We are going to be buddies probably up until game time. I know it will be the same with them. We will see each other and talk a little bit before the game, but once the ball is kicked, it’s all business.”
PSU at Central Missouri
KICKOFF: 1 p.m.
SITE: Walton Stadium, Warrensburg
RECORDS: PSU 5-2, UCM 7-0
LAST WEEK: Fort Hays State 42, PSU 41; UCM 34, Emporia State 27
COACHES: Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (81-32). Jim Svoboda, 10th year at UCM (77-34).
SERIES: PSU leads 42-11-2 after last year’s 48-28 win.
RADIO: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), noon
