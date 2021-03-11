BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trace Mosby claimed national runner-up honors in the women's pentathlon to highlight Pittsburg State's performances Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships inside the Birmingham Crossplex.
Mosby, a junior, compiled a personal record of 3,966 points in the multi-events to earn the Gorillas eight points heading into the teeth of the meet on Friday.
Mosby turned in a consistent performance through the five disciplines. She held off third-place finisher Elise Ulseth from Queens (N.C.) by finishing second in the 1,000 meters — the final event of the competition — in 2 minutes, 19.19 seconds.
Mosby also placed third in the long jump (5.66 meters), fourth in the shot put (10.44m), fourth in the high jump (1.70m) and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.71).
PSU's Trey Mooney grabbed the first-day lead in the men's heptathlon with 3,216 points. Mooney, from Lamar, won the long jump (7.11m) and shot put (14.46m), took second in the high jump (2.00m) and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (7.19).
PSU redshirt freshman Hunter Jones sits in seventh place in the heptathlon with 2,749 points.
The Gorillas have several athletes in action today. Junior Konner Swenson will compete in the men's shot put, while sophomore Mason Strader will run in the semifinals of the men's mile run. The men's distance medley relay (Connar Southard, Graham Hudelson, Matt Wilson and Strader) will also race along with London Futch in the 400.
Senior Haven Lander will seek another national championship in the women's pole vault, while senior Asia Anderson will compete in the long jump. Junior Williams (200) also will compete in semifinal action Friday night.
