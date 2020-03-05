KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After trailing almost the entire second half, Pittsburg State scored the first six points in overtime and stunned seventh-seeded Nebraska-Kearney 79-76 on Wednesday night in first-round action in the MIAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
The No. 10 seed Gorillas (12-17) posted their third consecutive victory and advance to tonight’s 8:15 quarterfinal game against second-seeded Rogers State. The Hillcats beat the Gorillas 80-72 during the regular season in Pittsburg.
The Gorillas trailed 36-33 at halftime, and the Lopers scored the first eight points of the second half to open a 44-33 lead with 17 minutes left. The Lopers led twice by 14 points, the last time at 53-39 on Austin Luger’s free throw with 11:40 remaining.
The Lopers (16-13) maintained the lead until the Gorillas’ Jah-Kobe Womack made a jumper for a 68-68 deadlock with two minutes left. Neither team scored in the rest of regulation as Nebraska-Kearney missed four shots and a free throw while the Gorillas committed two turnovers before missing a shot.
In contrast to the start of the second half, the Gorillas grabbed the lead to start overtime as Christian Edmondson, Womack and Edmondson again scored on the inside for a six-point advantage with 2:43 left. Womack’s three-point play gave PSU a seven-point lead with 2:12 to play, but the Lopers closed within three points and missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left.
Point guard A.J. Walker collected 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead the Gorillas, who won despite missing 4-of-6 free throws in the final 28 seconds. Womack tallied 17 points, and Edmondson and Antonio Givens II added 12 and 10, respectively.
Morgan Soucie captured game honors with 26 points for Nebraska-Kearney. Jake Walker and A.J. Jackson chipped in with 13 and 12, respectively.
