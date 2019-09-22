PITTSBURG, Kan. — No. 22 Pittsburg State scored three touchdowns in the first 10 minutes and coasted past Northeastern State 58-3 on Saturday night before a Family Day crowd of 9,080 at Carnie Smith Stadium.
Tucker Horak scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards to give the Gorillas a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. And less than two minutes later, Morgan Selemaea returned a blocked punt 46 yards for a touchdown.
The Gorillas (3-0) displayed a balanced attack with 481 total yards — 221 rushing and 260 passing. The RiverHawks (0-3) were held to 189 yards — 128 rushing and 61 passing.
Horak led the ground game with 57 yards on 10 carries, and Tyler Adkins added 47 yards on nine attempts.
The Gorillas used three quarterbacks, including Mak Sexton (6-of-8 for 135 yards and two touchdowns) and Brandon Mlekus (3-of-4 for 63 yards and two scores). Brenner Clemons made five receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown, and Jon Meyer, Lorenzo West and Bryce Murphy also had touchdown grabs.
The RiverHawks avoided a shutout on Brady Ellsworth’s 33-yard field goal with 8:52 left in the game.
The Gorillas resume MIAA play next Saturday night at Nebraska-Kearney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.