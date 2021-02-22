PITTSBURG, Kan. — It was opening day, but the Pittsburg State bats were apparently in midseason form.
PSU made a strong offensive showing on opening day of the 2021 baseball season in a 17-12 nonconference victory over MIAA rival Missouri Western on Monday at Al Ortolani Field.
The Gorillas (1-0) rushed out to a 10-1 lead after four innings of play and held off the Griffons (1-3) down the stretch for the victory.
Newcomer Garrett McGowan homered in each of his first two plate appearances for PSU. He added a sacrifice fly and a walk and finished the game 2 for 3 with three runs scored and six RBI. Ryan Koval also went 2 for 4 with a triple and five RBI, while Greyson Pinkett and Tyler Henry both homered in the contest. Caleb Carr went 1 for 4 with four runs scored.
David Henderson (1-0) won the game by predetermination. He allowed one run and two hits through three innings of work, registering five strikeouts. Four Pitt State relievers — Caleb Rogge, Jarret Dotson, Bennett Scherer and Dawson Pomeroy — covered the final six innings.
The Gorillas will return to action at 2 p.m. today when they host MIAA rival Northwest Missouri in another nonconference tilt. The Bearcats will face Minot State earlier in the day at 11 a.m.
