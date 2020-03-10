LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — In the playoffs, the Nevada girls basketball team was averaging 62.5 points per game heading into the Class 4 sectional round on Tuesday night.
Then the Tigers ran into the stifling defense of Grain Valley, which limited Nevada to a season-low scoring total en route to a 36-27 victory at Lee’s Summit High School.
“It was just a defensive game against a very good defensive team in Grain Valley,” Nevada coach Brent Bartlett said. “We couldn’t hit any shots tonight. We were averaging seven or eight 3s per game, and tonight, we made just one.”
The two teams combined for just six points in the first quarter as Nevada (23-5) held a 4-2 lead. But from there, the Eagles (20-7) started to gain separation as they went on a 25-12 surge in the middle quarters.
Grain Valley took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Tigers started to find their offensive rhythm in the final eight minutes, but an 11-9 edge wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.
“They just hit more shots than us,” Bartlett said. “We dug too deep of a hole in the second and third quarters, but I was proud of the way our girls continued to fight just like they had all season long. As I’ve said before, this really was a special group led by a great senior class.”
Nevada scored 31 points less than its season average. Its previous season-low scoring total came in a 53-39 loss to Carl Junction on Dec. 5.
Senior Calli Beshore led Nevada with eight points, while junior Tylin Heathman and senior Lindsay Phebus chipped in six points apiece.
Freshman Grace Slaughter paced Grain Valley with a game-high 18 points.
Bartlett, a 22-year coach at Nevada, announced earlier in the year that he would retire at the end of the Tigers’ season. He capped his coaching career with three consecutive district championships as well as back-to-back Big 8 Conference championships.
Bartlett was named the Big 8 West Coach of the Year at the end of the regular season, while Beshore was named the Big 8 West Player of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.