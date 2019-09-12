STILLWATER, Okla. – The news of T. Boone Pickens’ death on Wednesday afternoon brought a lot of reaction from the Oklahoma State athletic community, expressing its thoughts on one of the most influential figures in creating an athletic village on the campus.
While Pickens and Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy had times of conflict over the years, they also understood the importance of one another to the success of the football program – with Pickens changing the physical landscape with Boone Pickens Stadium and Gundy changing the cultural landscape.
“Mr. Pickens is a big part of our success, and we’re all thankful for the lasting impact he’s had on Oklahoma State,” Gundy tweeted out after the news. “It would have been difficult for us to climb as high as we have without him. He’ll be missed, but his legacy here will live on for a long time to come.”
The usual mediator between the two was OSU athletics director Mike Holder, who was influential in getting Pickens to buy into the vision of an illustrious athletic department here.
Holder’s connection with Pickens blossomed during the building of Karsten Creek – where Pickens’ childhood home is being re-constructed near the No. 10 tee box and is expected to be his final resting place – before Pickens jumped headfirst into it with the creation of Boone Pickens Stadium.
“The greatest Cowboy of them all has taken his last ride. It will never be the same again,” Holder said in a release. “We could never thank him enough for all that he did for our university. He gave us everything he had and all that he asked in return was that we play by the rules and ream big.
“He was living proof that anything is possible if you’re wearing orange. ‘Great ride Cowboy, great ride!’ “
According to a report by OSU alumnus Brett McMurphy, the Oklahoma State football team will wear a helmet decal paying tribute to Pickens for the remainder of the season.
Former Oklahoma State football players showed an outpouring of support following the news.
Former Cowboy center Brad Lundblade, who is on the practice squad with the Carolina Panthers, tweeted, “Thank you for everything, Mr. Pickens. Rest In Peace.”
Tyler Patmon, who played just one year at Oklahoma State after transferring from Kansas and has signed with six NFL teams and is currently a practice squad member for the Miami Dolphins, tweeted out, “Rest Easy. Your charitable donations did not go unnoticed! You helped a lot of people on this earth!”
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was a close friend of Pickens, held a press conference in Frisco, Texas.
“Boone was a personal friend and confidant of mine. He was inspirational. He was a man of sports,” Jones said in front of a large bank of monitors that had a photo of Pickens. “His love for competing, frankly, was unmatched.”
Former Oklahoma State women’s basketball star Tiffany Bias, who is engaged to Patmon, tweeted in response to the news with crying emoji faces.
On Instagram, Rickie Fowler – the top face of Cowboy golf on the PGA Tour – posted a photo of him and his wife laughing with Pickens and the message, “Boone… thank you for being you and for being a friend … over your 91 years you have made a lasting impact on countless individuals as well as the world … you were and always will be an impressive person… you’re philanthropic endeavors along are inspiring… thank you for letting us be a part of your life! Love you and rest easy my friend!”
It’s not just former Cowboys and Cowgirls who reached out over social media, but also former OSU coaches.
Former Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Travis Ford, who is now the head coach at St. Louis University, tweeted, “Sad to hear the passing of one of the smartest, most interesting, driven person I’ve ever met … amazing man and life! He loved his University! Condolences to his family, friends and the (Oklahoma State) Family! RIP Boone.”
Gundy’s predecessor Les Miles, who will be playing in Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 16 as coach of the Kansas Jayhawks, tweeted, “Boone Pickens was a man who impacted the lives of so many people in a profound way, including me. He was a friend and his gentle spirit, kindness, and generosity will never be forgotten. Rest easy, Boone.” The message included a photo of Miles and Pickens sitting at a conference table.
Also a far-reaching response on Pickens’ passing came from the National Football Foundation, which issued statements from several of its members, including Chairman Archie Manning.
“T. Boone Pickens is the epitome of an American success story. He came from humble beginnings to become one of the country’s most lucrative entrepreneurs. Maybe even more impressive was his commitment to philanthropy, donating more than $1 billion in his lifetime. We were honored to have him serve on the National Football Foundation’s Board of Directors, and we send our thoughts and prayers to his family.”
There will be a memorial service in Stillwater at Gallagher-Iba Arena, which is next to Boone Pickens Stadium. The date and time have not been set. There will also be a memorial service in Dallas.
