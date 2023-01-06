Neosho’s duo of Isaiah Green and Karlee Ellick have been named The Joplin Globe’s athletes of the week for their performances on the court during the week of Dec. 26-31.
Isaiah Green
Green led the Neosho Boys Basketball team in scoring during the Neosho Holiday Classic and earned all-tournament team honors after helping the Wildcats place third in the black bracket.
The senior scored 41 points in the three games and was also one of Neosho’s top rebounders.
“You can sum it up as easy as this: he’s leading our team in points, rebounds, steals and assists and guards the other team’s best player,” head coach Zane Culp said. “He kind of does everything. For our team to be the best we can be, though, we’re going to need some other guys to help and we’ve had some other guys help. He’s just a special player and basketball isn’t even his number one sport, so it shows how good of a player he is.”
Green scored 13 points and recorded 11 rebounds and six assists in a 61-43 win against Cassville in the first round. Against Crooked Oak in the semifinals, he scored 13 and had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. The Wildcats lost that game 77-49.
The team bounced back for a 54-41 win against Monett in the third-place game. Green scored 15 points and added 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
“He’s gotten bigger and stronger and probably more confident this year,” Culp said. “But the main difference is we just had another guy last year so the ball wasn’t in his hands quite as much. But, last year he did lead us in rebounds, steals and assists and was second in points. He has the ball in his hands even more now and is more confident and stronger.
“He’s just a great kid. He didn’t start playing basketball until late in junior high. I’m really glad he’s on my team. He’ll be around me the rest of his life if he wants to because he’s a great kid.”
Karlee Ellick
Ellick has played a central role in the Neosho girls basketball team’s 7-5 start this season and helped guide the Wildcats to the finals of the Neosho Holiday Classic. She was named to the all-tournament Team for her efforts, along with teammate Beclynn Garrett.
“She’s having a great season so far and she does a lot for us,” head coach Daniel Durst said. “She puts up a ton of points and defensively she is our powerhouse in the paint.”
The senior led all scorers with 17 points in a first-round game against Van Buren and made three free throws in the fourth quarter to help Neosho earn a 52-48 win. She followed that up with a huge effort in the semifinals against Memphis Whitehaven: 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Neosho won that game 58-44.
The Wildcats ran into powerhouse Fort Smith Northside in the championship game and lost 51-19, but Ellick tied for the team lead with four points and led the Wildcats with seven rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.
“She’s much more confident than last year, much more willing to attack the basket and score,” Durst said. “We’ve asked her to do quite a few more things this year than last year and she’s taken those things in stride. I would say the biggest thing is her confidence level has increased so much.
“She’s a big leader for us. She’s not necessarily one of our most vocal leaders but she is one of those girls who, when she’s rolling and she’s on, we’re all rolling and doing what we’re supposed to do. She works so hard that the few things she does say carry so much weight because if she’s asking you to do it she’s already been doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.