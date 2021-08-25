The 2021 campaign will mark a pair of firsts for the Greenfield football program — Jordan Bryant embarks on his first season at the helm and the Wildcats will transition into 8-man football.
“We believe we are going to be competitive this year,” Bryant said. “We are excited to transition into 8-man. It fits our style of play and personnel. The speed in 8-man will help us make up for our size. We plan on turning the program around and getting some solid wins this year.”
Greenfield returns four offensive lineman — senior Ryelan DeJager (170 pounds) and juniors Rexton DeJager (170), Jimmy O’Neal (240) and sophomore Xander Vaughn (200). The Wildcats’ top skill players include running backs Alex Pickett and Brad Reid, wide receiver Maximus Young and tight end Connor Latham.
“Our speed is going to be our strong point this year,” Bryant said. “The depth we have at the skill position will also help us keep up the tempo during games. We can plug in any of our backs or receivers and not miss a beat.”
Bryant said Greenfield lacks experience as five of the six newcomers are freshmen.
Senior Tyler Howard and freshman Austin Pickett will compete for time at quarterback. Freshmen Kolten Garver, Nikolas Gossett, Cameron Shouse and Hunter Minks look to break through at the varsity level.
“We are going to be a young team with a few upperclassmen mixed in,” Bryant said. “Our sophomores and juniors only played three or four games last year due to COVID, and our freshmen will have to play quality snaps on both sides of the ball. I expect big things from our returning all-district players in Alex and Xander. They are going to be the leaders on the team, even as sophomores. I expect the big freshman class to come in and contribute right away.”
Bryant said the key to the Wildcats’ success this season is to change the culture that surrounds the team.
“Greenfield football has a high-tradition of having good football teams and this group of boys has the potential to change the program back in the right direction for many years to come,” he added. “We have to get better every time we touch the field and build on what we have learned.”
