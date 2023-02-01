Greenwood used a hot start to hold off a comeback effort from Sarcoxie in a 77-63 win in the Mercy/Warrior Classic on Wednesday night at McAuley Catholic High School.
Greenwood (12-4) scored 30 first-quarter points and shut down the Bears for just eight in the opening stanza.
Sarcoxie (9-10) started to make a comeback in the second quarter as they trailed 45-27 at halftime. The Blue Jays did enough in the second half to hold off a late fourth-quarter charge from the Bears — who did win the period 22-17.
Greenwood was led by a 30-point game from Nick Burri. Burri also drilled five 3-pointers. Collin Clark added 22 points. Sarcoxie had three players in double figures. Garrett Smith led the bunch with 24 points and Jaron Malotte had 18 while Matthew Swayne tacked on 13 more.
