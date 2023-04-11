SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Greenwood's baseball team invoked the 10-run rule Tuesday in defeating visiting McAuley Catholic 11-1 in six innings.
McAuley got its only run in the first inning. Greenwood scattered its runs with 10 hits, knocking in four in the first and fifth innings, two in the second and one in the sixth.
Catcher Bradley Wagner got the only RBI for McAuley, which scratched out three hits and committed four errors.
McAuley (3-6) will host Purdy at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
