PITTSBURG, Kan. — Keelah Griffith had herself a day for the Pittsburg State softball team.
The sophomore, who prepped at Bentonville High School in Arkansas, launched two grand slams in the Gorillas doubleheader split against Northeastern State on Saturday afternoon at PSU Softball Complex.
The Gorillas took game one 7-4, while the RiverHawks recovered to take game two 9-7.
PSU struggled early on at the plate with only two hits in the first four innings. NSU plated two runs during that span and added two more in the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Gorillas had the bases loaded and Griffith came to the plate. She blasted her first grand slam to right center field to tie the game at four.
In the sixth, PSU scored three runs thanks to RBI base-hits from first baseman Kami Zimmerman and second baseman Kaity Kukowski to build separation.
Senior Kaylee Burns was credited with the win.
NSU rolled into game two, taking a 9-2 advantage heading into the third. After three straight singles, Griffith belted her second grand slam to right center field to trim the Gorillas deficit to 9-7.
The two grand slams gives Griffith a team-leading five home runs. Griffith also notched eight RBIs giving her 24 on the season to lead the team.
The Riverhawks held off PSU in the final innings. Maddison Morris suffered the loss for the Gorillas.
PSU travels to Lincoln for a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. Friday.
