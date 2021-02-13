ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Western used some late heroics to stave off Pittsburg State in both games of an MIAA basketball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Caleb Bennett's bucket at the buzzer lifted the Griffons past the Gorillas 82-81 to end an eight-game losing streak.
In the preliminary women's game, Missouri Western scored the game's final 13 points to stun the Gorillas 68-64.
Both PSU teams are idle until Saturday afternoon when they visit Missouri Southern.
MEN'S GAME
In a nail-biting finish, the Griffons (9-9) led 78-70 after a Tyrell Carroll layup with 1:36 remaining.
But the Gorillas (10-9) went on an 11-2 burst and took an 81-80 lead on Martin Vogt's 3-point goal with 5.1 seconds left.
Carroll dribbled the ball upcourt and passed toward the corner. His pass was deflected but wound up in the hands of Bennett, who hit a 15-foot baseline jumper as the buzzer sounded. It was his second basket of the game.
Carroll finished with 25 points and five assists. Reese Glover added 19 points, and Will Eames had 12 points and 17 rebounds, the most rebounds by a Griffon in nine years.
Quentin Hardrict Jr. hit 8 of 10 field goals and scored 24 points and dished out six assists to lead the Gorillas. Antonio Givens II contributed 20 points, and Vogts and Ryan Pippins added 12 and 10, respectively. Pippins also grabbed seven rebounds.
WOMEN'S GAME
The Gorillas (12-7) led 64-55 after Kaylee DaMitz's two free throws with 4:24 remaining.
But Pittsburg State didn't score the rest of the game, missing five shots (four of them 3-pointers), two free throws and committing three turnovers.
Missouri Western made 6 of 7 shots down the stretch and tied the game on Mychaell Gray's jumper with 1:24 to play. The Griffons moved ahead on their next trip as Camille Evans made a layup with 52 seconds left. The Gorillas missed a shot and two charities on their possession before Gray's layup made it a four-point game with 10 seconds left.
The Gorillas struggled with their shooting, hitting 36% from the field (22 of 62, including 3 of 23 from the arc) and 65% (17 of 26) at the foul line. The Griffons made 46% (28 of 61, 9 of 21 from distance) from the floor and 3 of 4 free throws.
DaMitz led all scorers with 19 points plus nine rebounds and four assists. Erin Davis tallied 12 points off the bench, and Julia Johnson had nine points and 16 rebounds. Tristan Gegg was held to seven points on 3 of 14 shooting, 1 of 9 on treys.
Breonna Budgetts and Logan Hughes scored 16 and 12, respectively, for the Gorillas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.