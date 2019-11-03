PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State dug itself into an early hole and was unable to climb out in a 35-21 loss to Missouri Western on Saturday afternoon at Carnie Smith Stadium.
Missouri Western (7-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 21-0 at the intermission. The Gorillas (5-4) scored on the opening possession of the second half, but two more touchdowns by the Griffons to close out the third put the game out of reach. Pittsburg State scored twice in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the Gorillas’ fourth-straight loss.
“We did some good things early on, we just couldn’t generate things offensively,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “I did a poor job of calling plays early. We got a first down on our opening series, and just kind of sputtered from there. It is one of those things where I think if we could have been a little more consistent offensively, we wouldn’t have left our defense out on the field so much and it would have been a different score by halftime.”
The field-position battle went in favor of Missouri Western, particularly in the first quarter. After starting on their 31-yard line to open the game, the Griffons marched 69 yards on seven plays to take a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Steigerwald to Cam Grandy with 10:51 on the clock.
The next three drives for Missouri Western started at the Pittsburg State 35, 25 and 48-yard lines. To the credit of the defense, the Gorillas forced Steigerwald into two interceptions on the Griffons’ second and third drives, with Webb City product KiAnte Hardin and Morgan Selemaea each coming away with a pick. The fourth drive, however, resulted in a seven-play scoring drive that culminated with a three-yard rushing score from Markel Smith to give the Griffons a 14-0 lead with 2:58 to play in the first period.
On the other side, Pittsburg State started its first four drives at its 8, 20, 7 and 15-yard lines. The Gorillas punted on the first drive, quarterback Brandon Mlekus fumbled the ball back to the Griffons on the third play of the second drive, punted on the third drive and Jared Vincent missed a 43-yard field-goal on the fourth drive.
“It was very, very frustrating,” Beck said of the field position in the first quarter. “We had a couple of bad breaks. … Field position was huge. We put ourselves in some tough situations.”
Missouri Western made it a three-score lead by the intermission after Blake Burau scored on a four-yard run with 7:08 left in the second.
Pittsburg State had possession coming out of the locker room and got a big play on the ground from Mlekus, who used a 43-yard run to get the Gorillas deep into Griffons’ territory. Mlekus later finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown run to get Pittsburg State on the board 21-7 with 8:23 left in the third.
Shamar Griffith scored from 10 yards out with less than nine minutes on the clock, while Anthony Vespo, filling in for an injured Steigerwald, scored on a five-yard scramble with 27 second left in the third to make the score 35-7.
“I thought they had a good scheme, as far as spreading it out on offense in the passing game,” PSU linebacker and Carl Junction product Chase Johnston said. “Their offensive line was probably the best we’ve seen all year. I think we didn’t get enough pressure on the quarterback today, in my opinion. But you can’t just blame it on the D-line because, all around, we could have been better.”
Pittsburg State’s Tyler Adkins added a three-yard rushing score with five minutes left in the game, and Lorenzo West hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Mak Sexton with seven seconds left.
Third- and fourth-down conversions were a problem for Pittsburg State, while Missouri Western found significant success on third down. The Gorillas were 11-of-21 on third downs and 2-of-5 on fourth down, while the Griffons were 7-of-12 on third downs. MWSU gained 389 yards of offense and was 5-of-6 in the red zone, while Pittsburg State gained 468 yards of offense and was 2-of-4 in the red zone.
“In the first half, their third-down conversion rate was unbelievable,” Beck said. “It felt like we were playing really good defense on first and second down, and they would find a way to convert on third down. It felt like our offense was the opposite. We couldn’t convert a third down worth a darn.”
Pittsburg State looks to get back in the win column with a 1 p.m. road contest against Washburn on Saturday in Topeka, Kansas.
