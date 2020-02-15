Once again for Missouri Southern, it was so close but just not quite enough.
The Lions, trailing by 14 points early in the second half, pulled within one point twice in the fourth quarter before falling 65-61 on Saturday afternoon in their Pink Game on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Senior guard Destiny Cozart, who led the Lions with 15 points, nailed two long 3-pointers to pull the Lions within 62-61 with a minute left. The Griffons missed two shots on their possession, and Madi Stokes rebounded for the Lions with 29.4 seconds on the clock.
After an MSSU timeout, the Lions passed the ball in the lane to Cozart, but her contested shot went off the rim.
"We were looking to come off the top," Cozart said. "But she ended up overplaying, so I back-doored and that's how I ended up in the lane. Just have to finish plays, especially in times like that."
Griffons point guard Katrina Roenfeldt was fouled and made the back end of a two-shot foul for a two-point lead with 15.9 seconds left. Roenfeldt's charity ended a streak that saw the Griffons miss 10-of-11 free throws during the previous 13 minutes.
Now trailing by two, the Lions got the ball to Cozart on the right wing, but her 3-pointer went off the rim and Roenfeldt added two late charities, giving her 15 points.
"I think that popped off the front of the rim," Cozart said. "It was on target. At times like that I want the ball in my hands. Sometimes I come through, sometimes it comes up a little short. I thank my teammates for letting me have the ball in my hands in times like that."
"We wanted to make sure we got the first good look," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We didn't want to waste a lot of time because they are a good defensive team. Des had a wide-open look and it hit the front iron. Second half she was stroking them, and I don't have a problem with Destiny taking that shot. She's one of the kids who is confident and is not afraid to take that shot. I'll have her shoot that every time. We got a good look ... just didn't go down."
Cozart, who scored 12 second-half points and had nine rebounds, led four players in double figures for the Lions (8-15, 5-10 MIAA). Layne Skiles tallied 13 points, Kai Jones 12 and Zoe Campbell 10.
The 1-2 inside punch of Corbin Cunningham and Chris Wilson tallied 16 and 15 points, respectively, on a combined 14-of-24 shooting to pace the Griffons (18-6, 10-5). They combined for three baskets midway through the fourth quarter to stretch a 54-53 lead to 60-53 with four minutes left.
The second-half comeback wasn't enough to overcome a slow start that saw the Lions fall behind 11-2 as the Griffons made five of their first six shots.
"It's frustrating when you play your butts off in one half, do all that to get back in the game and not get rewarded," Ressel said. "The first half we just didn't come ready to play. We don't get off to good starts for whatever reason, and give Western credit. They are a good team. Their two big kids inside are a load. Our bigs on the inside got stuck behind them too much, and they know how to score the basketball and did a good job.
"The second half we did a much better job," Ressel said. "Shot the ball better, executed offensively, played with more toughness on the defensive end."
"We always fight. We always come back," Cozart said. "It's just about getting over the hump. But ultimately our first half just hit us a little too hard."
"Making runs and comebacks, that just shows the team that we are," Skiles said. "We just have to play for the whole 40 minutes.
"I never give up on this team. The girls that we have now ... I believe in every single one of them. The (statistics) show that anyone is capable of scoring 10-plus points a night. ... To win these close ball games, we can't keep coming from behind. We have to start fast and play that way the whole game."
