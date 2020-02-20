ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Western led the Pittsburg State men 42-37 at the intermission before shooting better than 60 percent from the field in the second half to cruise to a 94-76 win on Thursday.
The Griffons (15-12, 11-5 MIAA) shot 67 percent from the floor (22-33) and 64 percent from 3-point range (7-11), while limiting the Gorillas (9-16, 4-11 MIAA) to 36 percent from the field (13-36) and 25 percent from long range (6-17) in the second half.
After trailing by double digits early in the second half, Pittsburg State cut the lead to 70-64 with 8:34 left off a 3-pointer by Dejon Waters Jr.
Missouri Western responded with an 18-4 run to push the lead to 88-68 with 2:07 to play to put the game out of reach.
Missouri Western was dominant inside the paint, outscoring Pittsburg State 52-36.
Jah-Kobe Womack shot 5-of-12 from the field and made 8-of-9 free throws to finish with a team-high 20 points. Christian Edmondson scored 15 points and had six rebounds off the bench. AJ Walker closed with nine points and eight rebounds, while Dejon Waters Jr. scored eight and Grant Harding seven.
Missouri Western finished with three players in double figures. Tyree Martin totaled a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrell Carroll was 9-of-16 from the field for 21 points, while Tyus Millhollin was 8-of-13 for 21 points. He added a game-high six assists.
Pittsburg State travels to Northwest Missouri State for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Maryville.
