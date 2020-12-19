The caliber of basketball down the stretch could not have been much higher.
During the last three minutes, Missouri Southern and Missouri Western combined to score on eight consecutive trips down Robert Corn Court, resulting in a lead change each time.
But Missouri Western got the last good look, and Q Mays hit a 15-foot jumper with 2.4 seconds left to lift the No. 19 Griffons past the Lions 88-86 on Saturday afternoon at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Will Eames' 3-point goal from the left wing gave the Griffons an 86-84 lead with 55 seconds left. Missouri Southern's next possession ended when Winston Dessesow was whistled for a traveling violation in the lane, but seconds later, Dessesow intercepted a crosscourt pass near the basket and scored an uncontested basket to tie the game with 27.6 seconds left.
The Griffons called a timeout, and when they returned to the floor, their dynamic point guard Tyrell Carroll remained on the bench with leg cramps. Mays dribbled for most of the possession before launching his left-handed shot from the right side of the free-throw line.
"It's crazy," the Lions' Stan Scott said. "We knew it was going to be a game like that at the end if we let them stick around. We just have to get the stop at the end. It was great defense, just a better shot. It happens, and we'll learn from it."
After an MSSU timeout, the Lions (4-3) inbounded the ball to Scott midway between the baseline and midcourt. He dribbled into the front court, but his shot bounced off the rim, and it came after the buzzer sounded.
"Unfortunately, I couldn't get it off in time," Scott said. "I wasn't worried about missing the shot. I was upset I didn't even get it off (in time)."
"The most important part of the game is the last two minutes," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Two or three times a week we practice situations, and those times have to mean more and we have to be locked in a lot more. That's on me as the coach, to make sure we execute not only offensively but defensively. The last play, Stan catches the ball way too far from the basket. It wasn't supposed to be that deep. We wanted him to get it closer to the jump ball circle so he could get a little closer to the basket. Both teams made some plays. We just made some bad decisions defensively in letting Eames and (Reese) Glover get open (for 3-pointers). It wasn't anything tricky. It was basically coverages that were blown in our zone."
Martin, the Lions' 6-foot-9 senior center, sat the last half of the first half with two fouls, but he got his offense going in the second half and finished with 33 points, going 12 of 23 from the floor, 4 of 8 from the 3-point arc and 5 of 5 free throws. Martin, who also had eight rebounds, scored 17 straight points for the Lions during the last 6 1/2 minutes before Dessesow's game-tying bucket.
"We both got going offensively," Martin said. "There were parts of the game where there would be a lot of fouls and the game would be slow, but toward the end, I think I hit two 3s, Eames came out and hit a 3, another dude hit a 3. There area a lot of games this season when my second half is a lot better than the first half. Part of it is coming out the first half, trying not to get in foul trouble and playing more timid. That second half, I know how many fouls I have. I can just go play and not worry about it. That helps out a lot."
Scott finished with 20 points, making 8 of 13 fielders and 5 of 6 free throws. RJ Smith provided an early spark and just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 5:54 remaining.
"I did see some bright spots." Boschee said. "I thought RJ was really good in the first half. He got in some foul trouble and really didn't get in a rhythm in the second half. Cam turned it on the second half, got some buckets to get us back in the game, give us the lead. We just couldn't hold on."
Carroll, the Griffons' 5-11 junior point guard who is quicker than a hiccup, tallied 27 points for the Griffons (5-1), who won at Missouri Southern for the first time since 2006. He was 10 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 9 at the line.
"He's so crafty with the basketball," Boschee said. "I thought we did a fairly decent job of getting back in transition. They let him play with it quite a bit, and it's hard to keep a little guy like that in front of you. He's crafty at getting around bigger defenders in the paint."
Eames finished with 15 points, Mays had 14 and Caleb Bennett had 10 for the Griffons, who led 46-38 at halftime after scoring the last 12 points of the half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.