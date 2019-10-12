ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The second half turned into a familiar track meet for Missouri Southern, but the Lions eventually couldn’t keep pace with Missouri Western.
In a game that featured 1,054 yards of combined offense, the Griffons closed on a 17-7 run to claim a 43-34 triumph over Southern on Saturday night at Spratt Memorial Stadium.
“You could argue that we’ve done a good job to be at this point and competing in these types of games,” first-year MSSU head coach Jeff Sims said. “But the difference between us being successful and unsuccessful right now comes down to us getting stronger. We just don’t move people well enough when it really matters.”
However, at the midway point of the third quarter, it seemed like Southern (1-5, 1-5 MIAA) was on the cusp of registering its first signature win of the Sims era. The Lions, after facing a 10-point deficit at halftime, scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half — running back Charles West accounting for both scores on runs of 1 and 4 yards — to take a 27-26 lead.
But from there, the MSSU offense sputtered for the most part with just one touchdown to show for its last five drives. The Griffons (4-2, 4-2), meanwhile, logged two touchdowns and one field goal in their final five possessions.
“It’s not an effort thing, but we’re just not old enough and strong enough, and we don’t have enough depth yet to beat teams like Missouri Western, Central Missouri, Fort Hays or (Northwest Missouri),” Sims said. “We’re not a complete team yet, but the results show we are progressing.”
The MSSU offense was typically explosive and generated 457 yards.
Quarterback Jacob Park went 29-of-48 passing for 398 yards and also ran for a pair of touchdowns. And a welcome sight for Sims and the Southern offense was the breakout night for West, who rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and also recorded 92 receiving yards on 10 catches.
West entered the game averaging just 47.6 yards rush yards and 10.4 carries per game.
“We were able to get him on the edge tonight,” Sims said. “Charles is a dynamic player. It’s just that he has to work so hard. ... When he was the leading JUCO rusher in the nation last season, he had an offensive line that won multiple all-conference awards. We’re just not to that level right now. We have two walk-ons and two freshmen who start on the offensive line. They’re great dudes and they’re getting better, and you can see them getting better. But we still have a long way to go.”
Struggles with ball security continued to hinder the Southern offense as it surrendered one fumble and two interceptions. And perhaps an even bigger struggle for the Lions was on special teams. MSSU had one PAT and one field goal blocked, and it also allowed MWSU return specialist Trey Vaval to log 180 yards on five kick returns and 44 yards on one punt return.
Western’s average starting field position on the night was its 45-yard line.
“I thought our special teams were terrible,” Sims said. “To me, that was the difference. If there was an MVP for them tonight, I’d say it was (Vaval). He destroyed us.”
Southern had nearly a seven-minute advantage in time of possession in the first half but still found itself in a 23-13 hole at the break.
The Lions got on the scoreboard first when West capped an 18-play, 87-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, giving Southern a 7-0 lead with 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Griffons, however, responded just 17 seconds later. The first play of Western’s ensuing drive saw quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald deliver a strike to a wide-open tight end Blake Burau for a 66-yard touchdown. Steigerwald, a former Northeastern Oklahoma A&M player, finished 16-of-27 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
Western took its first lead midway through the second quarter after running back Markel Smith logged a 16-yard touchdown run to complete a 64-yard drive. The ensuing PAT was blocked to keep the score 13-7 with 8:14 left in the second quarter.
The Southern offense put together one more efficient drive in the first half and went 65 yards for a game-tying touchdown. Park capped the possession with a 6-yard touchdown run,and another blocked PAT kept it a 13-13 ballgame with 5:24 showing on the clock.
But it was Western who managed to close the first half on a high note, scoring 10 straight points in less than a two-minute span. The first score came on a 44-yard touchdown run by Smith. The second was a 20-yard field goal by Sam Aviles that followed Park’s first interception.
Smith led the MWSU rushing attack with 12 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
MSSU plays host to Washburn at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
