ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Western took control in the second quarter and rolled past Missouri Southern 78-54 on Thursday night in MIAA women's basketball action at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffons (4-11) shot 49% (28-of-57) from the floor and snapped their three-game losing streak. The Griffons outscored the Lions by 26 points during the final three quarters and tied for the second-most points scored against the Lions this season.
The Lions (7-11) hit 19-of-58 shots (33%), including 3-of-18 from the 3-point arc, and committed 19 turnovers, four more than the Griffons.
Missouri Western also held the upper hand in rebounds (42-31), points off turnovers (22-9), points in the paint (36-22) and bench points (42-26).
Missouri Southern remains in eighth place in the conference standings, one game ahead of Northwest Missouri, which lost 79-50 to Pittsburg State. The Lions play Saturday afternoon at Northwest Missouri.
The Lions led 16-14 after a roller-coaster first quarter that saw both teams reel off eight-point spurts. Anna Hall's midrange jumper and Kaitlin Hunnicutt's long 3-pointer gave MSSU a 13-6 lead with 3:40 left in the quarter, but the Lions scored only 10 points in the rest of the half.
A disastrous second quarter saw the Lions outscored 22-7 — 17-3 in the final eight mintues — to trail 36-23 at the intermission. MSSU hit 2-of-14 field goals, 0-of-5 from the arc and 3-of-4 free throws. The Griffons ran off 13 unanswered points for a 32-20 lead and finished the quarter 8-of 15 from the floor and 5-of-5 at the line.
"The first quarter, I didn't think we played well at all and we were up two," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said on his postgame radio show. "I thought we'd come out a little bit better in the second quarter but didn't make any shots. We missed some shots, and they got out in transition and really attacked us and got some easy buckets.
"We never could get going against their zone. Give Western a lot of credit. They were very aggressive in their zone. They took a lot of things away. They got a lot of tips on our passes and created some turnovers and easy buckets going the other way."
Brionna Budgetts and Logan Hughes tallied 14 points apiece to lead the Griffons, and Mary Fultz added 13. Hughes hit 6-of-7 field goals, and Budgetts was 5-of-5 while setting a career high, one more than she had against the Lions on Dec. 19, 2020, in Joplin.
Senior guard Carley Turnbull led the Lions with 13 points. Madi Stokes and Hailey Grant both had eight points, and Amaya Johns and Kaitlin Hunnicutt scored seven.
Stokes blocked a shot in the third quarter to give her 41 for the season, the third-highest total in school history.
Lions junior guard Kai Jones saw her first action after being sidelined the entire season with a knee injury. Jones played seven minutes in the fourth quarter and had two assists and a foul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.