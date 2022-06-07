The Nevada Griffons built an early lead and never looked back in a 16-6 run-rule victory over the Joplin Outlaws in MINK League action on Tuesday night at Lyons Stadium.
Nevada improved to 3-2 with the triumph, while Joplin slipped to 2-3.
Sam Manwarren set the tone early for the Griffons. On a 3-1 pitch, the catcher clobbered an opposite field drive over the right field wall just inside the foul pole for a two-run shot in the bottom of the first.
It was Nevada’s first home run of the summer campaign as it jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
The Griffons plated across five runs in the second. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Mo DeLeon ripped a two-run single through the left side as Nevada’s lead grew to four.
DeLeon’s knock chased Joplin starter Ethan Sally from the game. Connor Culp collected an RBI double to extend the Griffon lead to 5-0, while ManWarren laced a two-run single up the middle.
Then in the third, DeLeon plugged the right field alley with an RBI double as Nevada’s lead increased to 8-0.
Caleb Chance followed with a run-scoring groundout, while DeLeon later scored on a fielding error as Nevada’s advantage swelled to 10-0.
The Outlaws got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. Max Bruff’s two-run blast to right center field trimmed the deficit to eight.
However, the Griffons answered with three runs in the home half of the frame. Seth Gray started things with an RBI triple, while Andrew Pickering collected an RBI groundout and Tyler Monroe accounted for the final scoring margin by touching home on a wild pitch.
Joplin didn’t go down quietly.
Facing a run-rule in the top of the seventh, Caden Bressler worked a bases loaded walk. Carson Carpenter roped a two-run single as the Outlaws cut the score to 13-5 and furthered the game’s play.
Joplin drew the deficit to seven after a sacrifice fly from Liam Bailey in the eighth.
But Nevada put the game away with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth. Monroe came across on a wild pitch, while Chance and Culp rapped back-to-back RBI singles apiece to end it for the Griffons.
Nevada tallied 13 hits in the contest and played error-free baseball in the field.
Jonah Sarabia was the winning pitcher.
Joplin had five hits and committed four errors in the field. Sally suffered the loss for the Outlaws.
Nevada hits the road for a two-game set with the Clarinda A’s on Wednesday and Thursday. Joplin is off on Wednesday and travels to face the Sedalia Bombers on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.