VERONA, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team built an early lead and cruised to an eventual 52-21 victory Tuesday night on the road.
With the victory, the Cavaliers are now 7-14 overall on the season. This marks the most win in a season for Thomas Jefferson since it went 9-15 in the 2017-18 campaign.
Lannah Grigg set a new career-high with 24 points for Thomas Jefferson. Gabbi Hiebert and Sarah Mueller tallied seven points each, while Tannah Cassatt contributed six.
Thomas Jefferson plays at McAuley on Thursday.
