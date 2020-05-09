The Sertoma Grin Iron Classic, which has been Southwest Missouri's high school all-star football game for the last 18 years, has been canceled because of COVID-19, game officials announced on Friday.
The game was scheduled for June 5 at Parkview High School's Kennedy Stadium in Springfield.
Proceeds from the event have been given to the "Tooth Truck," which is a mobile dental clinic for at-risk children in the Springfield area.
"We were so hopeful the Sertoma Grin Iron Classic could be one of those events for graduating seniors that didn't have to be canceled due to COVID-19," said Bonnie Keller, President and CEO of the Tooth Truck and Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks, in a release. "It is clear that safety risks continue to be too significant at this time to hold the event. This was a heartbreaking decision for us to make."
Several event sponsors and contributors have ensured their financial support for the Truth Truck.
While the game has been canceled, the players on both teams still will be recognized on the MC22 "From the Studio" show, hosted by Corey Riggs, on June 5 at 7 p.m. In addition a game program will be available online on June 3 at https://rmhcozarks.org/evengts/grin-iron-classic.
Seneca football coach Ryan McFarland had been selected to be the head coach for the West team.
Darrell Hicks of Webb City was named defensive coordinator, and Richie Adkins of Hollister was tabbed offensive coordinator. Other assistants: Luke Rader from Lockwood, Kaleb Cason from Mount Vernon, Brad Hocker from Pierce City, Will Dyal from Hollister, Aaron Davied and Trey Derryberry from Webb City and Chris Yust, Scott Quinley, Trenton Moeller and Cody Spencer from Seneca.
Players selected for the West squad, by school:
Ash Grove — LB Tyler Tolmasoff;
Aurora — TE-DE Jay Lee, OL-DL Clayton Cordova;
Carl Junction — K Reese Vogel;
Carthage — RB Tyler Mueller, LB Kale Schrader, OL-DL Oscar Campa, DL Alex Martini;
Cassville — DB Bowen Preddy, WR D.J. White, DL Andrew Prier;
East Newton — LB Sam Stewart;
El Dorado Springs — DB Haiden Overton;
Greenfield — WR Daunte Stafford;
Joplin — QB Blake Tash, OL-DL Parker Erickson, OL-DL Logan Myers;
Lamar — OL-DT Juan Juarez;
Marionville — WR Jeremy Vickers;
McDonald County — DB Michael Williams;
Miller — RB Nick Johnson;
Monett — WR Jamie Guinn, OL-DL Chet Butterworth, LB JR Villa, OL-DL Larry Gutierez;
Mount Vernon — QB Zach Jones, LB Cale Miller;
Nevada — LB Kolby O'Connell;
Pierce City — DB Colten O'Hara, OL-DL Wyatt Perry, WR Trey Sagehorn;
Republic — RB Riley Sigman, OL-DT Cody Morehouse, OL-DT Haiden Moody;
Seneca — DB Monty Mailes, RB Trey Wilson, TE Daythen Long;
Webb City — DB Kade Hicks, LB Gavin Surber, OL-DT Ethan Ott, DL Trent Thompson;
Willard — QB Reece Dawson, LB Austin Joplin, DB Jed Brandon, OL-DL Carson Gehring.
