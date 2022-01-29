An all-out guard like Lacy Stokes knows that the extra-effort plays are what it takes to be successful in the MIAA.
And the gritty Missouri Southern women’s basketball team continued to exemplify that by holding off Northeastern State 55-47 on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (14-5), positioned third in the MIAA standings with an 11-3 conference mark and receiving votes in the latest WBCA national-ranking poll, stretched their winning streak to seven straight games.
As Stokes summed up MSSU’s performance, “We had people diving everywhere on the floor.”
“The kids are continuing to compete,” Lions head coach Ressel said. “I thought our defense was really good again today. We executed that aspect pretty well. We didn’t let (Maleeah) Langstaff have a great game like she did down at NSU. Offensively, we did enough to win the basketball game. It’s a credit to our kids. They fought through some things, even though shots weren’t falling. But we continued to play defense and guard in a good fashion. Thirty-one percent field-goal percentage (for NSU), I will take that everyday.”
The Riverhawks overcame a 15-9 deficit by shooting 43% from the field in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 26-24 at the break.
But the Lions came out with some fire in the second half as a 10-2 run was just what the doctor ordered, extending the lead to 36-26 midway through the third quarter. The run was highlighted by a three-point play by Madi Stokes inside and capped by a freebie from Lacy Stokes.
However, a runout from Langstaff ignited a 6-1 rally from NSU to shrink the hole to 37-32 with 2:24 to play in the third stanza. Despite the Riverhawks’ shooting 50% from the floor in the third quarter, MSSU held strong offensively as it led 44-39 heading into the final frame.
After the Lions’ lead swelled to 48-39 following back-to-back buckets from Kaitlin Hunnicutt, a driving layup from Ashton Hackler capped an 8-3 run as NSU trimmed the deficit to 51-47 with 1:42 to play in the game.
MSSU, which shot just 45% from the line, iced it thanks to timely free throws from Lacy Stokes and Hunnicutt down the stretch.
“We have to step up and knock those down,” Ressel said. “We struggled with that today, but that is not a normal thing for us. We are a good free throw shooting team. We are over 70%, which is what you want as a team. We just had a bad day at the line. Yet, we still found a way to win. That’s an important aspect at this part in the season. When you step out on the floor, you want to win every game you can and we were able to get a win.”
Lacy Stokes, 5-foot-4 true freshman guard, fired in a game-high 20 points to lead the Lions. It was the Mount Vernon product’s sixth game this season with 20 or more points.
Stokes also led the way with seven assists. She grabbed four rebounds and swiped three steals.
Hunnicutt, shooting 5 of 10 from the field, added 13 points with seven boards. Purdy product Layne Skiles chipped in eighth points, while pulling down seven rebounds. Cassville product Madi Stokes recorded game-highs in rebounds (nine) and blocks (three).
Langstaff, who dropped 24 points on MSSU earlier this month, was held to just 12 points on the day.
“She’s really good when she gets into the paint,” Stokes said. “But I think our bigs did a really good job on her. Layne is such a great defender and having her out there, putting her on their big players, that’s just great for us.”
The Lions look to continue to ride the winning wave when they travel to play at Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We have high expectations for ourselves and we had high expectations going into this year,” Stokes said. “Seeing it kind of show and everyone realizing that we are a team that needs to be given respect, it’s nice to see that come to fruition. But we can’t let down. We can’t let that get to our heads. We are still fighting for every game, every point and every possession.”
