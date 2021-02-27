Seneca girls basketball player Aliya Grotjohn and Carthage basketball player Max Templeman have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 21.
ALIYA GROTJOHN
Grotjohn, a standout point guard at Seneca, has reached another level recently.
She had six straight games where she scored 30 or more points, shooting 44% (58 of 131) from the field during that stretch while leading the Indians to a 4-2 finish in the regular season.
The junior hit 52% of her 2-point shots, shot 37% from beyond the arc and buried nearly 70% of her foul line attempts. She also grabbed six rebounds and handed out 2.5 assists per game over that span.
“Aliya is playing extremely well,” Seneca coach Drew Schulte said. “She can definitely take over a game, and she has done that several times for us. What makes me the most pleased is not only is she scoring and playing well, but she’s being a great teammate and leader along the way.”
MAX TEMPLEMAN
Templeman, a sophomore, hit his stride down the stretch for Carthage. The 5-foot-9 combo guard averaged 22.5 points per game for the Tigers over a four game span from Feb. 12-20, reaching a career-high with 28 points on Feb. 20 at Branson.
For the season, Templeman is averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and nearly four rebounds per game.
“Max has had to step into huge shoes, replacing an All-Central Ozark Conference two-year starter in Taris Jackson,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “He’s consistently been able to start our offense and score all while being undersized. His quickness is game changing and has gotten better in each outing.”
