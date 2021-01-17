EMPORIA, Kan. – For three games, Missouri Southern has been looking for point production from others besides Cam Martin.
On Saturday afternoon, the Lions got it.
Lawson Jenkins matched Martin’s 19 points, and Stan Scott contributed 12 as the Lions defeated Emporia State 73-62 in White Auditorium.
Jenkins, 6-foot-7 freshman from Springdale, Arkansas, nailed 5 of 11 shots from beyond the arc and 7 of 13 overall for his 19 points, five more than his previous high this season.
Jenkins scored 10 points in the first 11 minutes of the first half, and he hit three 3s in the game’s final nine minutes. The first from the right wing put the Lions ahead to stay with 8:30 remaining. The second was straight on from NBA range to cap a 10-0 burst with six minutes left, and the last one came from the left corner for a nine-point lead with 2:20 left.
“I was very confident,” he said. “My coaches have been preaching at me all week to shoot it with confidence, play with confidence. So I just went out there and shot it with confidence.
“Getting it in to the big fella Cam, he draws so much attention and he’s a great passer out of the post. That helps a lot, too.”
Martin, who was constantly harassed by double teams, was 7 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 4 at the line for his 19 points. His two charities and a trey in the last two minutes of the first half gave the Lions a 41-35 halftime lead, and he also led the team with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Scott, who handled point guard duties most of the game, made 5 of 13 shots along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Christian Bundy netted seven of his nine points in the last nine minutes.
“We got it from multiple guys,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “I thought R.J. (Smith) was good. You look at (ESU’s Jumar’Ri) Turner’s numbers, he scored 20 but it was a tough 20 (8 of 19 field goals). I thought Stan’s defense was really important. I thought for the most part our whole team, we got in a stance and locked up and made them score over hands.
“Offensively we needed somebody to make shots from the perimeter. When we’re not making shots from the perimeter, it makes it a lot easier to guard Cam. Lawson was able to open things up. KJ (Kyle Younge) hit two big 3s in the first half. Stan hit a big one in the first half. Bundy was big. He made some buckets down the stretch. We had some isolations for him and Cam in the paint, and they were able to finish and make free throws.
“I was proud of their fight and taking pride in what they were doing.”
From the opening tip, the Lions played with more energy than they did in Thursday night’s 99-58 loss at Washburn.
“We came in and tried to play with energy the whole time,” Jenkins said. “I knew that if we played with energy and played as hard as we could, it was going to be a good day for us.”
“That was night and day difference,” Boschee said. “I’m proud of the way our guys bounced back. When you get beat as bad as we did at Washburn, sometimes a team will splinter and go off and worry about themselves. I’m proud of the way our guys stuck together. We came in (Friday) night and had a pretty good practice. Our spirits were up. I just challenged our guys to compete on every single possession, take pride. If you’re going to do it, let’s do it the right way.”
And the Lions finished strong defensively, holding the Hornets to one basket in seven possessions until an uncontested rebound basket in the closing seconds.
Austin Downing and Mayuom Buom added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hornets.
The Lions shot 49% from the floor to the Hornets’ 44%, and Missouri Southern held big advantages from the 3-point arc (9 of 21 to 4 of 24) and at the line (12 of 13 to 4 of 9).
